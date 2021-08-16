Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Store All Of Your Data In One Place With Premium Cloud-Based Storage

By Stack Commerce
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the number and size of files we use on average, we'll inevitably run out of hard drive capacity. That's why most of our files are spread across different devices like our phones and computers, and even within those devices, there are countless storage solutions that our data might be divided into, like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Rather than digging through a bunch of sources to find the files we're looking for, we could all really use a single solution that unifies our data.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Drive#Onedrive#Tls Ssl#Cloudwards#Stackcommerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
LawTorrentFreak

Promoting Popcorn Time Piracy Costs Phone Store Employee Her Job and $6,250

A federal court in Texas has ordered a former employee of a local phone store to pay $6,250 in piracy damages. The woman, who was fired, promoted the piracy app Popcorn Time to customers and also downloaded pirated content herself. The damages award is substantially lower than the $162,500 that was claimed by several movie studios.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Sort Emails by Sender in Gmail

Do you want to find all emails from a specific sender in your Gmail account? There are a couple of ways to do this, and we’ll show you how to use them on Gmail’s web interface and mobile apps. Table of Contents. Sort Emails by Sender in Gmail on the...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How Secure Is Your Data in the Cloud?

It's convenient to store data in the cloud. By doing so, you can access your files from almost anywhere. You can also use cloud storage as a backup in case of a hardware failure. Considering the benefits of this type of storage, almost everyone stockpiles some form of data in...
Computersarxiv.org

Quantifying and Improving Performance of Distributed Deep Learning with Cloud Storage

Cloud computing provides a powerful yet low-cost environment for distributed deep learning workloads. However, training complex deep learning models often requires accessing large amounts of data, which can easily exceed the capacity of local disks. Prior research often overlooks this training data problem by implicitly assuming that data is available locally or via low latency network-based data storage. Such implicit assumptions often do not hold in a cloud-based training environment, where deep learning practitioners create and tear down dedicated GPU clusters on demand, or do not have the luxury of local storage, such as in serverless workloads. In this work, we investigate the performance of distributed training that leverages training data residing entirely inside cloud storage buckets. These buckets promise low storage costs, but come with inherent bandwidth limitations that make them seem unsuitable for an efficient training solution. To account for these bandwidth limitations, we propose the use of two classical techniques, namely caching and pre-fetching, to mitigate the training performance degradation. We implement a prototype, DELI, based on the popular deep learning framework PyTorch by building on its data loading abstractions. We then evaluate the training performance of two deep learning workloads using Google Cloud's NVIDIA K80 GPU servers and show that we can reduce the time that the training loop is waiting for data by 85.6%-93.5% compared to loading directly from a storage bucket - thus achieving comparable performance to loading data directly from disk - while only storing a fraction of the data locally at a time. In addition, DELI has the potential of lowering the cost of running a training workload, especially on models with long per-epoch training times.
ComputersCSO

AWS Development & Testing For Cloud-Based Applications

This white paper guides project managers, developers, testers, systems architects, enterprises and anyone involved in software applications development activities. It covers aspects of the AWS as a development platform, AWS cloud products and solutions, building cloud native applications, advantages of AWS, support, pipelines, automation, testing tools and techniques. Read the...
Softwarenddist.com

The ROI of Cloud-Based ERP Technology

ERP technology is the first and most important investment that distributors need to make as they embark on transforming their business operations. By unlocking capabilities and eliminating roadblocks associated with hardware-dependent infrastructure, ERP becomes the foundation of your digital transformation. For the first time, all your departments can work and collaborate on a single, integrated infrastructure.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Advanced Data Storage Solutions

The ASUSTOR NAS Drivestor is an entry-level external storage solution that will provide users with access to an impressive range of features at a competitive price point. The system comes in the Drivestor 2 and Drivestor 4 models to choose from, which are paired with two and four bays, respectively. Users can take advantage of a Realtek RTD1296 1.4 GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of DDR4 memory along with either two or four HDDs or SSDs.
Softwareaithority.com

IGEL Achieves Citrix Ready Cloud And Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium Validation

IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that IGEL OS 11.05 has achieved Citrix Ready Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium validation from Citrix. IGEL is the very first Citrix Ready vendor to receive both technology validations. “Together, Citrix Workspace and IGEL OS are enabling today’s...
EconomyTechCrunch

Don’t give your weed dealer all your data

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. Our beloved Danny was back, joining Natasha and Alex and Grace and Chris to chat through yet another incredibly busy week. As a window into our process, every week we tell one another that the next week we’ll cut the show down to size. Then the week is so interesting that we end up cutting a lot of news, but also keeping a lot of news. The chaotic process is a work in progress, but it means that the end result is always what we decided we can’t not talk about.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Protecting Business-Critical Data in the Cloud

Business disasters can occur at any given moment. If or when that happens, it’s critical to have a copy of your data. Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, with some experts estimating that these attacks happen every 11 seconds. Having a data protection plan in place should be at the forefront of IT decision-makers’ thoughts when starting a new company or evaluating current business continuity strategies.
Cell Phonestowardsdatascience.com

Build A MFCC-Based Music Recommendation Engine On Cloud

An approachable guide to creating unstructured data-driven, innovative apps in Microsoft Azure. In the past decade, the evolution of mobile technology and cellular networks have unprecedentedly reshaped the world in ways that no one could have predicted. We are living in an era of information explosion and taking advantage of fancy mobile apps driven by ever more affordable cellular data. Walkmans and iPods have no longer been put in our pockets since the debut of smart phones equipped with music streaming apps like Spotify and Pandora. If you are using or have ever used one of them, you might be aware of the music recommendation list, aka “guess you like” feature while streaming a soundtrack. Music recommendation is a big topic and there are existing articles articulating and exploring the algorithms running behind — cluster analysis on genres, NLP modelling on lyrics, user based and content based collaborative filtering to name but a few. Well, is there an intrinsic way that recommendation can be made based on audio signal itself? The answer is yes and this article will run through some basic acoustic knowledge and explore the feasibility of a lightweight audio feature-based music recommendation system.
ComputersScience Daily

On the road to faster and more efficient data storage

A research team has discovered magnetic phenomena in antiferromagnets that could pave the way to developing faster and more efficient data storage. How do magnetic waves behave in antiferromagnets and how do they spread? What role do "domain walls" play in the process? And what could this mean for the future of data storage? These questions are the focus of a recent publication in the journal Physical Review Letters from an international research team led by Konstanz physicist Dr Davide Bossini. The team reports on magnetic phenomena in antiferromagnets that can be induced by ultrafast (femtosecond) laser pulses and with the potential to endow the materials with new functionalities for energy-efficient and ultrafast data storage applications.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

DISA can never store all data in one place, but it can improve standardization

Cybersecurity (and aggregating cyber-related data) Month — August 17, 2021. Cybersecurity’s data-driven nature means that information is being collected from network devices in large numbers, but not quite everything. It falls to the Defense Information Systems Agency to figure out where is the best and most appropriate place to put all that data, based on the mission and customer base being served.
SoftwareCult of Mac

How to export all your data from 1Password before switching

If you’re one of the many 1Password users who are unhappy with the app’s new version 8 update on Mac, you might be considering a switch to another password manager. Luckily for you, it’s easy to move all your data. We’ll show you how to export all your usernames and...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Got an ancient phone? You won't be able to sign in to your Google account soon

You won’t be able to log in to your Google account on your old device from September 27. This affects all devices running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and lower. There are loads of Android devices out there running outdated versions of the platform, be it due to manufacturers no longer issuing updates or because these devices are simply very old. You can still do the basics here, but it looks like Google is introducing a major restriction soon.
Cell PhonesItproportal

Zoolz interview: BIGMIND, cloud storage, and the future

Zoolz is a cloud storage solution that boasts an impressive amount of storage, powerful data encryption, and an unlimited number of users. In other words, it’s one of the best cloud storage solutions available today for businesses of all sizes. Its BigMIND platform leverages powerful AI to provide a complete cloud storage solution to businesses and enterprises. Read our Zoolz review to find out more.
Internetmakeuseof.com

The 6 Best All-In-One Messaging Platforms to Simplify Your Messaging

With all the messaging apps available, it's often hard to keep track of who's messaging you and where. All-in-one messaging platforms offer a solution to this modern-day problem. These platforms allow you to organize various messaging apps in one place, allowing you to say goodbye to the days of juggling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy