Local Author’s Novel, Described as ‘Wizard of Oz with a Demon Dorothy,’ Wins International Book Award

William J. Donahue, author of the award-winning gothic novel, Burn Beautiful Soul Image via William J. Donahue at wjdonahue.com.

Local author William J. Donahue’s 2020 gothic novel Burn, Beautiful Soul has been named a 2021 International Book Award (IBA) winner. The competition, overseen by American Book Fest in Los Angeles, considered more than 2,000 entries, paring them down to 400 winners across 90 categories.

Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said, “The 2021 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the world.”

Keen further commented that the award’s prestige stems from its distinguished panel of judges who “bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise.”

Donahue, who lives in Bethlehem, is also on the editorial staff of the Bucks County Historical and Literary Journal.

According to the author, Burn, Beautiful Soul is about a demon king who leaves his underground realm to investigate life among humans. Its hellish setting may seem off-putting, but Donahue assures readers that the story “has its share of humor and tenderness.”

His evolution into a full-time novelist saw several professional side trips. According to his bio, Donahue spent time trying to eke out a living as “an American ninja, a professional wrestler, a horror-punk icon, and, finally, a goon for a minor-league ice hockey team.”

All these sidelines, he says, eventually shaped his present career.

More on Donahue and his International Book Award is on his website .