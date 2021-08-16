Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

1904 — Jesse Tannehill of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter, beating the Chicago White Sox 6-0. 1920 — Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman died from a beaning by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees on Aug. 16. This was the only on-field fatality in major league history. 1933...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Orosco
Person
Michael Cuddyer
Person
Carl Mays
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Person
Melvin Mora
Person
Mark Teixeira
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jesse Tannehill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Boston Red Sox#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Indians#The St Louis Cardinals#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Detroit Tigers#The American League#The Blue Jays#Tampa Bay#The Texas Rangers#The Red Sox#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago Cubs#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Jasson Dominguez and MLB's 25 Best Prospects 20 Years Old or Younger

The future of baseball is in good hands. Even with a number of hyped prospects moving on to the majors this season, including consensus No. 1 overall Wander Franco, the minor league ranks are still loaded with future stars. That's especially true in the lower levels of the minors, where...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Voit’s 4 hits spark streaking Yanks to 10-2 rout of Twins

NEW YORK — Luke Voit backed his recent demand for playing time with a homer, four hits and four RBIs, and the surging New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 10-2 Friday night for their season-high eighth straight win. Voit tied a career high with his third four-hit game. The...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Reyes homers, drives in 5 runs, Indians rout Angels 9-1

CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBIs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Reyes’ 430-foot blast to center opened the scoring in the first. His two-run single in the sixth...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Finds Replacement For Ernie Johnson For NLCS

Ernie Johnson won’t be on the call for the NLCS on TBS this October. Johnson is an integral member on the fan-favorite Inside the NBA. The beloved NBA show will begin in mid-October, which is the same time this year’s NLCS will be. TBS, as a result, is shifting Johnson’s responsibilities primarily to the NBA. He’s still expected to be on the call for TBS for the opening rounds of the MLB Playoffs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs disrespect Sammy Sosa once again

Chicago Cubs fans don’t like to think about any trades made between them and the Chicago White Sox lately. In 2021 they helped them by giving them two stud relievers in Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera but that isn’t even the worst of it. They were absolutely fleeced in the trade that sent Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the south side for Jose Quintana. However, long before that came a trade in which the Cubs fleeced the White Sox.
West Orange, TXOrange Leader

WO-S baseballer Dominguez signs with ETBU

West Orange-Stark baseball standout Jacob Dominguez signed with East Texas Baptist University. Dominguez will continue to propel forward in baseball. Coach Sergio Espinal states: “I am extremely proud of Dominguez. He has worked hard for the opportunity to play college baseball. With his dedication on and off the field, Dominguez will be a successful student and athlete.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets: Lindor performing baseball activities, still unsure about return date

The sliding New York Mets sure could use their best position player, Francisco Lindor, back in the lineup as soon as possible. He has been out for a few weeks now since suffering a grade 2 oblique strain, an injury that needs to heal properly, otherwise the player can easily re-aggravate it.
MLBallotsego.com

Colorado slugger becomes first Rockies Hall of Famer

Almost 30 years after the Colorado Rockies joined the major leagues as an expansion team in 1993, former Rockies outfielder Larry Walker is the first member of the franchise to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Walker spent 10 of his 17 big-league seasons in a Colorado...
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Kyle Schwarber Ready To Play Outfield For Red Sox; First Base Could Follow

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ major deadline acquisition is ready to play the field. Kyle Schwarber, who missed more than a month with a hamstring strain, has only served as a designated hitter in his first four games with the Red Sox. That should change this weekend. Schwarber should be in left field when the Red Sox open their weekend series against the Texas Rangers, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. The Red Sox still hope to give Schwarber some playing time at first base, where he has zero big league experience. But the team plans to ease him into playing...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Indians lose longest game of the season, 8-7, in 11 innings to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Indians played their longest game of the season and it was something to see. The Twins won it, 8-7, in the 11th inning. In the age of the the automatic runner on second base that is an eternity. Rookie Justin Garza took the loss when Jorge Polanco sent a bases-loaded single into right field. It was Polanco’s third walk-off RBI in the last four games. That includes his game-winning double in the 10th inning Monday night in a 5-4 win over the Indians.
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago Cubs

Rodriguez (1-2) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out three. Rodriquez earned his first MLB save earlier this month but he was the first pitcher out of the bullpen Wednesday, pitching the fifth and sixth innings in relief of Adrian Sampson. It looks like Rodriguez may be working in a flexible role for the Cubs, though that could be the case for most of the team's relievers -- the bullpen is a bit unsettled following the trade of Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera at the deadline, as well as Dan Winkler getting designated for assignment. Rodriguez has been solid in limited work, recording a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts across eight innings.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox aren’t panicking, but maybe they should

The Boston Red Sox are blowing a good thing and acting like it’s no big deal. Manager Alex Cora and Co. aren’t panicking, but maybe they should be after freefalling their way from a nice lead in the American League East in early July to not holding a playoff spot after losing both ends of a day-night doubleheader to the Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
MLBIonia Sentinel-Standard

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Oakland Athletics (68-53) have dropped three in a row to the Chicago White Sox (71-50) as the two clubs finish a four-game series Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Athletics vs. White Soxodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBAugusta Free Press

The most successful Japanese baseball players to make it in MLB

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Japan is often referred to as the home of baseball. Japan has taken the level of baseball to high levels and allowed players from all over Japan to get the chance to play in the highest league in Japan, and the best league in the world (MLB). There are many players who have made it to the top of the best ranking list in Japan, and have moved over to the U.S. to play in the MLB, and today – we take a look at them.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against Cincinnati

Miami Marlins (51-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Coming off no-hitter, D-backs' Tyler Gilbert faces Rockies

It has been a mostly forgettable season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. A few years ago, they were a rising team, but now they are one of the worst teams in baseball. If not for Baltimore's 15-game losing streak and the Diamondbacks' recent surge, Arizona would have the worst record in the majors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy