This Date in Baseball

Rodriguez (1-2) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out three. Rodriquez earned his first MLB save earlier this month but he was the first pitcher out of the bullpen Wednesday, pitching the fifth and sixth innings in relief of Adrian Sampson. It looks like Rodriguez may be working in a flexible role for the Cubs, though that could be the case for most of the team's relievers -- the bullpen is a bit unsettled following the trade of Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera at the deadline, as well as Dan Winkler getting designated for assignment. Rodriguez has been solid in limited work, recording a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts across eight innings.