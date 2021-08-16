Paysafe Plans To Buy eCommerce Payment Platform SafetyPay

Long before its SPAC announcement on Wednesday (Aug. 18), green banking startup Aspiration was making waves in the FinTech space, with its ESG-friendly business plan aimed at helping its five million customers become financially successful without impacting the environment. When customers use its services to pay bills or make purchases, they’re also helping to make the world a greener place, as the company plants trees for every transaction instead of offering more traditional rewards such as cash back, discounts or travel perks.