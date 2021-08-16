Paysafe Plans To Buy eCommerce Payment Platform SafetyPay
Specialized payments platform Paysafe on Monday (Aug. 16) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Latin American digital payment platform SafetyPay for $441 million in cash. Founded in 2007, SafetyPay enables eCommerce transactions at over 180,000 cash collection points through open banking and eCash offerings primarily in 11 Latin American countries and Europe, serving almost 300 merchants in travel, entertainment and digital goods. The acquisition will help Paysafe establish more of a foothold in the region following the deal to acquire Peruvian payment service PagoEfectivo.www.pymnts.com
