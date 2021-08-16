Cancel
Russia says Taliban does not pose threat to Central Asia - TASS

By Reuters
Reuters
MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia does not view the Taliban in Afghanistan as a threat to Central Asia, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Monday.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow had prepared the ground in advance to establish contact with the Taliban.

