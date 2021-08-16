It sucks but I’m glad that we are finally leaving. Trillions of dollars and

Scenes of panic and chaos in the capital city of Kabul have played on repeat around the world as the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan has precipitated the swift fall of the government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. With much fear, anger, and uncertainty throughout the country, it is an open question what the future will hold for Afghans under Taliban rule in the wake of the devastation wrought by the US and its allies over the 20th and 21st centuries. This week on The Marc Steiner Show, we begin a crucial and urgent series of conversations about the US war in Afghanistan, the world-historical failure of the “War on Terror,” and the future of the Afghan people.