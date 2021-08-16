It sucks but I’m glad that we are finally leaving. Trillions of dollars and
Thousands of lives lost over 20 years and due to the internal nature of Afghanistan this was always going to be the result. Someone needed to be brave enough to follow through and hard to do when you only have 3k troops in the country—don’t need another surge. Plenty of countries oppress their own people but we can’t police them all especially when the people themselves want us gone. If and when the Taliban start to harbor terrorists again, they will be dealt with.virginia.sportswar.com
