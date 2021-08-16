Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AP Sportlight

Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

1933 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees plays his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott’s record of 1,307. 1938 — Henry Armstrong wins the lightweight title with a 15-round decision over Lou Ambers and becomes the only boxer to hold world championship titles in three weight divisions simultaneously. Armstrong won the featherweight (126-pound) title by knocking out Petey Sarron in six rounds on Oct. 29, 1937. On May 31, 1938, he won the welterweight (147-pound) championship from Barney Ross by a decision.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Jones
Person
Henry Armstrong
Person
Gary Player
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Elaine Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Lpga#Gymnastics#Ap#The New York Yankees#Pga#Riviera#Nit#Philadelphia Soul#The Phoenix Mercury#Wnba#The Seattle Storm#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
wcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. St. LouisatKansas City8:10 p.m. ClevelandatDetroit7:10 p.m. Tampa BayatMinnesota8:10 p.m. HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m. TorontoatSeattle10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. AtlantaatWashington7:05 p.m. CincinnatiatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m. MilwaukeeatPittsburgh7:05 p.m. Chi CubsatMiami7:10 p.m. L-A DodgersatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. San DiegoatArizona9:40 p.m. ColoradoatSan Francisco9:45 p.m. MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER. VancouveratSan Jose10:30 p.m.
sandiegouniontribune.com

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
LSUSports.net

LSU Football in the AP Poll

Since 1936, the Associated Press has ranked college football teams in weekly polls. While the AP Poll currently lists the Top 25 teams in the nation, from 1936 to 1961 the wire service only ranked 20 teams. And from 1962 to 1967 only 10 teams were recognized. From 1968 to 1988, the AP again resumed its Top 20 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989.
Observer-Reporter

Golf: Rahm happy with 1-shot lead, not format

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him. He just doesn’t like the way it...
Raleigh News & Observer

Army’s Jeff Monken looking to build off nine-win season

Army won nine games last season and finished just outside the AP Top 25 despite having to cope with a schedule that constantly changed because of COVID-19. Coach Jeff Monken hopes to build off that success despite the usual loss of senior stars. The class of 2021 won 35 games, the most for a class in West Point history.
Raleigh News & Observer

Braves extend win streak to 7, Orioles lose 16th straight

Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat. Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season. The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.
Raleigh News & Observer

Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist announces retirement: ‘It’s time’

NEW YORK — Henrik Lundqvist kept it simple. The all-time winningest netminder in Rangers history announced his retirement on Friday, leading off a social media statement with those two words. “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey ... and now it’s time...
Raleigh News & Observer

Earthquakes beat Galaxy 2-1 in California Clásico

Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 52nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes got an own goal in the 71st to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Friday night in the California Clásico. San Jose (6-7-8) is unbeaten in six straight away matches — with two victories. Los Angeles (11-8-2) won the first two matches against San Jose this season after winning just twice in the previous 10.
Raleigh News & Observer

Veteran Cyclones staying level-headed amid high expectations

Iowa State's coaches and players didn't listen to prognosticators when they were picked near the bottom of the Big 12, and they sure aren't going to start now that they're picked near the top. “If we ever worried about what everybody said about Iowa State football,” coach Matt Campbell said,...
Raleigh News & Observer

Nets’ 2021-22 schedule makes them the face of the NBA

NEW YORK — The NBA schedule makers gave the Nets the superstar treatment. Brooklyn’s NBA franchise announced its 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Friday, and it features 38 national games, including five set to air on ABC, 10 on ESPN, 11 on TNT and another 12 on NBA TV. The Nets...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

MLB to end 70-year partnership with Topps trading cards

Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company. The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company. The special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick...
Raleigh News & Observer

Ray Allen takes basketball coaching job at Miami prep school

Ray Allen has taken a job as director of boys and girls basketball at Miami’s Gulliver Prep, and will also serve as the school’s boys varsity basketball coach. Gulliver announced the hiring of the Hall of Fame player, two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star on Friday. Allen has been involved with Gulliver in the past as an assistant coach for a middle school program and is a parent at the school.
Raleigh News & Observer

Texas Tech hoping old and new QBs revive offense for Wells

Texas Tech has brought a former Red Raiders quarterback back to the Lubbock campus to call the plays for a Pac-12 championship quarterback who is expected to run them. Third-year coach Matt Wells knew something had to change after a pair of four-win seasons with offenses not nearly up to par with what's expected from Tech fans who have watched the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury throw balls up and down the field.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Hornets’ NBA 2021-22 schedule features 8 national TV games and Lonzo-LaMelo matchups

The Charlotte Hornets’ 2021-22 schedule dropped Friday and includes eight nationally televised games, including four on ESPN. Last season, the Hornets, who finished 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 33-39 record, played only two games on ESPN. Those matchups this season will be Oct. 29 at Miami, Nov. 3 at Golden State, Jan. 19 at Boston and Feb. 9 against Chicago.
Raleigh News & Observer

Devils sign 1st-round pick F Chase Stillman to 3-year deal

The New Jersey Devils have signed first-round draft pick Chase Stillman to a three-year entry-level contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Friday of the 29th pick overall in the draft. New Jersey had two first-round picks and selected defenseman Luke Hughes, whose brother Jack plays center for the...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Tampa’s Tony La Russa having plenty of fun with White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa’s Tony La Russa returned home for the weekend having fun for lots of reasons. The White Sox team he took over this season in an unexpected encore to his Hall of Fame managing career went into play Friday against the Rays with the third-best record in the American League and a double-digit Central Division lead, giving La Russa a realistic chance to win a World Series with a record third different team.
Raleigh News & Observer

Detmers scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Cleveland

Los Angeles Angels (62-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (59-61, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 7.04 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (2-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -132, Angels +113; over/under is 9...
Raleigh News & Observer

Stewart thrilled to be mom and add daughter to family

It's been an incredible month for Breanna Stewart. She helped the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal in the Olympics and the Seattle Storm take the inaugural WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. As great as those two accomplishments are, they both pale in comparison to becoming a first-time mom. Stewart...

Comments / 0

Community Policy