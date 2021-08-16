Cancel
Stretchable sweat-powered battery developed for wearable tech

By Nanyang Technological University
techxplore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a soft and stretchable battery that is powered by human perspiration. The prototype battery consists of printed silver flake electrodes that generate electricity in the presence of sweat. Measuring 2 cm by 2 cm and as flat as a small paper bandage, the battery is affixed to a flexible and sweat absorbent textile that is stretchable and attachable to wearable devices, like watches, wrist bands or arm straps.

