When Man Becomes A Fool

Is there anyone who takes the position that there is not a true statement in the Bible? We have never known anyone who said every statement in the Bible is false. Some have said that some of it is true, some of it is false. If that is so, who decided that? There are some lies told in the Bible. Remember Eden? But were they told by God? Hebrews 6:18 and Titus 1:2 says God cannot lie. If God ever told a lie, He would not be God, would He? Who could believe in God who sometimes has told a lie? He could not be God and be a liar. So wherever God has spoken in this Bible, the statement was true. Jesus said once, in His prayer in John 17:17, that His “word is truth.” If it can be shown that one statement from God is false, then the Bible can be thrown out, right?