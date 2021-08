Some Pokemon are just really strong. Pokemon Unite picks up pace when you are on the battlefield. Having the correct Pokemon is vital and so is choosing one before the match starts. However, with so many unique Pokemon and types to choose from, it can be challenging to know which ones work the best in the current meta. That is where our tier lists come in. We have compiled the best Attacking type Pokemon and have assigned a specific tier to them based on our experience with these awesome creatures. Here are the top five Attacking type Pokemon you can take to battle!