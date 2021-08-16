Cancel
Yup. Started playing with Frisbees (not current hard discs)

 5 days ago

At UVA in early 80's. Friends and I leveraged a course someone else created and added new targets to make it our own. No baskets back then so we had to hit trees, benches, statues, or corners of buildings. Have played with a Frisbee ever since. Can't throw as far as I used to and pretty much ignore the par ratings on real disc golf courses since they are for the hard discs. Now we play to see if we can beat our best score on a given course. Over July 4th weekend my buddy and I (playing together for 40 years) both beat our best scores on the mountain course here in eastern WV.

