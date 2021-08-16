Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

ROH Television Results (8/16): Champions vs. All-Stars

By Jeremy Lambert
fightful.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing of Honor aired its latest episode of ROH Television on August 16. The show aired on Sinclair broadcasting stations, Fite TV, and ROH's website. ROH Television Results (8/16) - ROH Women’s Championship Tournament First-Round Match: Max The Impaler (w/ Amy Rose) def. Holidead. - All-Stars (Mark & Jay Briscoe,...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dragon Lee
Person
Jay Briscoe
Person
Chris Dickinson
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Flip Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fite Tv#Sinclair Broadcasting#Combat#Roh Television#Fite Tv#Ec3#Flip Gordon Josh Woods#Fightful
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
Wrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Drops Bad Jon Moxley Bombshell

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on his former Shield stablemate, Dean Ambrose(now Jon Moxley in AEW). While speaking to Ariel Helwani, The Tribal Chief went on to reflect on his former stablemate’s recent performance in AEW. Roman Reigns claims he is better than Jon Moxley. Reigns said...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tecia Torres ‘Hospitalization’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

UFC strawweight fighter Tecia Torres had previously suffered an injury during her fight with Angela Hill at UFC 265. He had taken to her social media account to let her fans that during the second round of the fight, she felt that she had broken my hand. She had kept fighting because that is what she believes fighters do but it turns out it got worse,
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEPopculture

WWE Fan-Favorite's Daughter Joins Major Wrestling Promotion

A WWE legend's daughter will be competing in a major wrestling promotion next weekend. Earlier this month, it was announced that Bianca Carelli will be featured in NWA's Empowerrr pay-per-view on Aug. 28, and she will take part in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Carelli is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli).
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Cryptic Message Before AEW Revealed

Let him in – to AEW? Although Windham Rotunda, the former Bray Wyatt is not expected to show up during tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, he has been as cryptic as ever. The ex-Wyatt was released from his WWE contract late last month to the shock of professional wrestling and sports entertainment fans across the world. Bray Wyatt ‘outraged’ Vince McMahon before his firing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

New NWA Television Champion Crowned On 8/6 NWA ExtraPowerrr

Da Pope has been dethroned. Tyrus is the new NWA Television Champion, defeating Da Pope on NWA ExtraPowerrr. Da Pope was going for NWA TV Title defense number seven, which would have earned him a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, but Tyrus was able to best him, taking the title after using some illegal means following a ref bump.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Supershow Results (8/7): Multiple Title Matches

WWE held a Supershow last night at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. * Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte and Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship) * New Day defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. * Apollo Crews (c) defeated King Nakamura and Kevin Owens (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
WWEewrestlingnews.com

New Match Confirmed For ROH Glory By Honor (Night One)

Ring of Honor sent out the following press release on Friday night, announcing that Silas Young vs. Rey Horus will take place at ROH Glory By Honor (Night One). The show(s) will take place on August 20th and 21st in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/9 ROH TV RESULTS: Pageot’s alt-perspective on MexiSquad vs. Vlnce Unltd, Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon, and Trish Adora vs. Marti Belle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Ian Riccaboni was backstage in host mode as Quinn McKay was busy prepping for her match. Riccaboni threw to a YouTube highlight of Allysin Kay advancing in the women’s championship tournament over Willow Nightingale. She faces the winner of tonight’s Trish Adora-Marti Belle match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy