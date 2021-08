Trevor Moore, the comedian who co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, has died in an accident aged 41. Moore’s manager confirmed that the comic died on Friday (6 August), providing a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son,” she said. “He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the centre of our whole world.