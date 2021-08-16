Humankind review

Amplitude Studios is a French studio founded in 2011 by former Ubisoft employees. His most popular title to date is, perhaps, Endless Space, a turn-based strategy and science fiction video game whose second part enjoyed a notable acceptance, and which has helped the team to learn to guide a civilization to its zenith. In 2016, Sega acquired the developer and it may be that, from now on, after the release of Humankind, his name begins to be more known among fans of the genre, because If you like to command humanity through the ages, what these people have in their hands interests you.