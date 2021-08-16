Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

First 3D printed simulated Mars surface habitat constructed

By Satsuki Then
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24e2Ho_0bT1TcDC00

There’s lots to do ahead of future NASA crewed missions to Mars. One of the tasks NASA and its contractors are working on is a place for astronauts to live on the surface of Mars. Icon 3D has announced that it has 3D printed the first simulated Mars Surface Habitat. The habitat was designed by architecture from called BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.

Earlier this month, Icon, a company that develops advanced construction techniques including robotics, software, and building materials, announced that it had won a subcontract for the NASA Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) for the development of a 3D printed habitat. The habitat is called Mars Dune Alpha and was created at the Johnson Space Center.

Construction of the habitat used the Icon Vulcan construction system to create a 1700 square-foot structure. The design simulates an actual Mars habitat that will support humans living on the surface of the Red Planet in the future. CHAPEA will include a trio of year-long Mars surface mission simulations conducted in Houston, Texas, at the Johnson Space Center. The goal is to provide insight and information to help NASA assess its space food system and both behavioral health and performance outcomes for future missions.

Research from Mars Dune Alpha simulations will be used to help NASA develop risk and resource trades for supporting the health of the astronauts on the mission and for meeting mission goals. NASA perceives a future where humans live on the surface of Mars for extended durations.

Any Mars habitats could be 3D printed, likely using resources available on the surface of Mars. It would be impossible to send traditional building materials from Earth to Mars, so NASA and astronauts exploring Mars have to use materials available on the Red Planet. NASA has been taking applications for people to live in one of the structures for a year.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Habitat#Space Exploration#Simulations#First 3d#Icon#Chapea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Jeff Bezos succeeded: NASA suspends Elon Musk's contract with SpaceX due to demand from Blue Origin

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Thursday, the United States Space Agency (NASA) voluntarily decided to suspend the contract it signed with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to collaborate on the Artemis Moon mission, the project that seeks to bring humans to the Moon again. This as a result of the lawsuit filed by the aerospace company Blue Origin , owned by Jeff Bezos , alleging irregularities in the selection process.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Radio Waves are Reaching Earth From Space

Astronomers always thought that extraterrestrial beings could have a mysterious way of “waving” at us from very far away. They could hold the key for unlocking many conundrums of the Cosmos. Would they be willing to teach us? Would they share any eventual technological advancements with us? Would they be friends or foes?
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Venus: Thin-skinned and Likely to Blow

Scientists found a strange little volcanic feature on the edge of a Venusian corona, giving further credence to the theory that the planet has a thin outer layer and an active interior. NASA’s Magellan orbiter gave us our first and only good look at the surface of Venus in the...
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
AstronomyPhys.org

Here comes the sun: Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on the moon

Tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are nearly everywhere on the moon—and scientists are trying to understand why. A new study led by Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Christian J. Tai Udovicic, in collaboration with associate professor Christopher Edwards, both of NAU's Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, uncovered important clues to help understand the surprisingly active lunar surface. In an article recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists found that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.
AstronomyIFLScience

Asteroid As Large As A Mountain Will Fly Near Earth This Weekend

On Saturday, August 21, a potentially hazardous asteroid will safely fly past Earth at a distance of just 3.4 million kilometers (2.1 million miles), the closest approach for several decades. That’s just 8.9 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Asteroid 2016 AJ193 is larger than 99 percent...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mars rover Curiosity reaches intriguing transition zone on Red Planet (video)

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has rolled into a patch of ground that could shed considerable light on the Red Planet's climate history. Curiosity landed inside the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometers) Gale Crater in August 2012, on a mission to assess the region's past potential to host Earth-like life. The car-sized robot soon found evidence that Gale hosted a habitable lake-and-stream system billions of years ago, and that this environment likely persisted for long stretches.
AstronomyNew York Post

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon by 2029

TOKYO — Japan’s space agency plans to bring soil samples back from the Mars region ahead of the US and Chinese missions now operating on Mars, in hopes of finding clues to the planet’s origin and traces of possible life. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, plans to launch...
AstronomyNPR

Who Owns The Moon?

Space travel is in the news lately, with individuals like Jeff Bezos going on rocket ships. With all that chatter, a decade-old question resurfaces again. Who owns the moon, the other planets, and space in general?. Christopher Lamar is the CEO of the Lunar Embassy. His father claimed the ownership...
EnvironmentPhys.org

4D back-projection method reveals seismicity that initiated in the lower mantle in 2015

On 30 May 2015, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake took place beneath Japan's remote Ogasawara (Bonin) Islands, located about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo. The seismic activity occurred over 660 kilometers below Earth's surface, near the transition between the upper and lower mantle. The mechanism of deep-focus earthquakes, like the 2015 quake, has long been mysterious—the extremely high pressure and temperature at these depths should result in rocks deforming, rather than fracturing as in shallower earthquakes.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Earth orbit: evidence of the most violent satellite collision in over ten years

Apparently the most violent collision of artificial satellites in years occurred in mid-March. At least that is what the space division of the US armed forces has come to, as the astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell discovered. He had come across a new classification in their catalog of artificial objects in Earth orbit. An object observed for the first time in March has therefore collided “with a satellite”. It is a piece of debris from a Russian rocket that collided with a Chinese satellite. Although further debris was created, the satellite from China still appears to be functional.
Aerospace & Defensehealththoroughfare.com

Chinese Military Satellite Collides With Space Junk

With so much space junk revolving around the Earth above the atmosphere, there’s no wonder how some of it collides with satellites. It also happened the same with Yunhai 1-02, a Chinese military satellite. The US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) reported the satellite’s breakup. Thanks to the analysis of astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, it was concluded that the collision with something present in orbit was the cause, as revealed by Space.com.
Astronomyworld-nuclear-news.org

underground laboratory

A group of six students recently spent nine days living in the Grimsel underground research laboratory in Switzerland in a simulated mission to the Moon. During the mission, the "astronauts" taking part in the Asclepios I project undertook several scientific experiments, the results of which could be applied to future actual space missions.
Posted by
The Independent

Chinese military satellite damaged by Soviet rocket is the ‘first major orbital collision in a decade’

China’s military satellite Yunhai 1-02 was mysteriously damaged on 18 March 2021, but scientists now know the cause of the issue was a piece of space debris. The US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) said that analysis was “ongoing” on the 21 associated pieces that were broken off the satellite, which originally launched in September 2019. It was speculated that part of the craft could have exploded, but it is now known it came from the Zenit-2 rocket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy