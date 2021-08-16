Cancel
Education

Some kids will learn, eat outside as schools resume amid COVID-19 delta variant surge

By Cortney Moore
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome U.S. school districts have naturally gravitated toward outdoor learning and dining while others say they're doing so out of necessity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Science students at Prichard Elementary School in West Virginia will dabble in outdoor learning with a newly completed high tunnel, where children in pre-K to fifth grade will be able to explore the wonders of agriculture.

