Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

US opens probe of Tesla Autopilot after 11 crashes: agency

By ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIL9Z_0bT1TWri00
US authorities opened a preliminary probe into Tesla's Autopilot system, citing 11 crashes involving the program /AFP/File

US safety officials opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after identifying 11 crashes involving the driver assistance system, officials said Monday.

The incidents dating back to 2018 included one fatal crash and seven that resulted in injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has defended the Autopilot system and the electric automaker warns that it requires "active driver supervision" behind the wheel, but critics, including in Congress, say the system can be easily fooled and have called for NHTSA to take action.

Testers with the magazine Consumer Reports demonstrated in a video that Autopilot could be fooled into driving with nobody behind the wheel, an exercise also shown in widely-seen videos on Tik-Tok and other social media platforms.

"A preliminary evaluation starts the agency's fact-finding mission and allows additional information and data to be collected," a NHTSA spokesperson said.

In April, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged NHTSA to probe a fatal crash in Texas involving a Tesla after law enforcement said there was no driver behind the wheel.

The senators said Tesla has been criticized for "misrepresenting" it systems and "giving drivers a false sense of security," according to an April 22 letter.

Tesla has said it does not believe the April crash involved Autopilot, and the incident was not included in NHTSA's list of 11 crashes.

Those incidents involved cases "in which various Tesla models crashed where first responders were active, including some that crashed directly into the vehicles of first responders," the spokesperson said.

"NHTSA reminds the public that no commercially available motor vehicles today are capable of driving themselves," the spokesperson said.

"Certain advanced driving assistance features can promote safety by helping drivers avoid crashes and mitigate the severity of crashes that occur, but as with all technologies and equipment on motor vehicles, drivers must use them correctly and responsibly."

Tesla shares fell 3.4 percent to $693 in early trading.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Afp File Us#Nhtsa#Consumer Reports#Tik Tok#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

NHTSA Investigating Tesla Autopilot–Related Crashes with Emergency Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is looking at 11 crashes in nine states, but 765,000 Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S and Model 3 electric vehicles could be affected by a possible future recall. This preliminary evaluation is focused on Tesla vehicles that crashed at scenes where...
TrafficPosted by
Indy100

Autopilot saves life of Tesla driver who passed out at wheel

An intoxicated 24-year-old man from Norway fell unconscious while driving on Friday – fortunately for him, the Tesla autopilot feature saved him from what could have been a fatal accident. The man, behind the wheel of his Tesla Model S vehicle was filmed by a fellow driver. The video shows...
Carsinsideevs.com

Musk Says Tesla Created Autopilot Due To Fatal Bicycle Accident

Tesla's Autopilot system, as well as its Full Self-Driving Beta technology, is under constant scrutiny. However, it seems the issue here may be primarily related to Tesla's decision on the names, though that has resulted in a level of scrutiny that seems insurmountable. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Autopilot was created to save lives.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Tesla Cars Are Crashing. But These 3 Lidar Stocks Are Ready to Race.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back in the news again — but for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) opened a formal safety probe into the company’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes at emergency scenes. The probe is the latest evidence that U.S. authorities are beginning to scrutinize driver-assistance technologies more closely after a period where automakers enjoyed free rein.
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
Carsprotocol.com

The long road ahead for Tesla’s Autopilot

Good morning! This Tuesday, Tesla's Autopilot is in the NHTSA hot seat, Blue Origin puts NASA in another hot seat, and Yik Yak's back, all right!. The tip of the iceberg for self-driving regulation. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary investigation into the Autopilot feature...
Traffic AccidentsThe Ledger

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches investigation into Tesla Autopilot over emergency responder crashes

U.S. auto safety regulators launched an investigation into Tesla's partially self-driving car system after nearly a dozen reports of the company's vehicles crashing into cars at the scenes of incidents involving emergency responders. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe Friday into Tesla's Autopilot, which steers, brakes and...
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer Comments on Tesla Autopilot Probe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. Tesla shares fell $31.00, or 4.32%, to close Monday at $686.17. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over...
CarsMiddletown Press

The United States to investigate Tesla's 'autopilot' system after 11 accidents

The autopilot of Tesla vehicles have a history that qualifies them as a lifesaver, although it has also been linked to some automobile accidents or collisions. In this context, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ) announced that it will initiate an investigation into the assisted driving system of Elon Musk's company vehicles.
Congress & Courtshypebeast.com

Senators Urges FTC to Further Investigate Tesla's Self-Driving Claims

Might be facing yet another federal scrutiny for its Autopilot feature. Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal have reportedly called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Elon Musk‘s electric vehicles company over its “misleading advertising and marketing” of the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Systems. In a statement posted to...
CarsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Federal Investigation into Tesla Autopilot Defects Could Pull 765k Cars From U.S. Roads

A new federal investigation that claims Tesla’s driver assistance technology is dangerously defective could result in the removal of hundreds of thousands of their cars from U.S. roads — and some advocates are wondering whether there might be even more regulation for Elon Musk’s brainchild on the horizon, if not the autonomous vehicle industry at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy