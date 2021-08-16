Game of Thrones star responds to Eternals rumour about Harry Styles

Kit Harington decided to address the rumors surrounding Harry Styles’ role in The Eternals. He’s been notoriously tight-lipped about his part in the movie and he wasn’t about to give up details about the pop star so easily. Jimmy Fallon tried on The Tonight Show anyway. He asked about the rumor to which Harington replied, “No idea. Unless I've been recast and he's playing my part, not a clue.” That’s a gamely response, but the host wasn’t going to let him off the hook that easily. Fallon asked if he ran into Styles or if they filmed separately, to which the Black Knight actor replied, “No,” and then, “Ooh! No comment,” with a laugh. Dane Whitman is one person we’re all sure is in The Eternals. After all, he pops up for a little bit in the trailer that Marvel released. Interestingly enough, not a lot else has been revealed about Marvel Studios’ trip back through time. Fans are getting antsy waiting around to see what the actual timeline will look like and how it all fits together.