Game of Thrones star responds to Eternals rumour about Harry Styles

By Stefania Sarrubba
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKit Harington is aware of the rumour about Harry Styles making an appearance in Marvel's upcoming film Eternals but didn't necessarily put it to rest. The Game of Thrones alum – best known for playing Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy series – will star in the film directed by Nomadland's Chloé Zhao. Harington features as Dane Whitman, a human warrior whose fate will be intertwined with that of the immortal protagonists led by Gemma Chan's Sersi.

www.digitalspy.com

