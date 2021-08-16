Cancel
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote. Dillard's, Inc....

www.zacks.com

StocksZacks.com

Utilities ETF (XLU) Hits New 52-Week High

XLU - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21.8% from its 52-week low price of $56.72/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
MarketsZacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Targa (TRGP) Stock Leaves No Mark Missing on Q2 Earnings

TRGP - Free Report) have seen no significant change since the firm’s second-quarter 2021 earnings release on Aug 5. Despite the company’s raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 owing to anexcellent business performance and a more optimistic commodity pricing outlook for the rest of the year, the stock failed to display an uptrend.
StocksZacks.com

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Must-Buys Right Now

Investors seem to have gained some confidence from an upbeat corporate earnings season but the spread of the more contagious coronavirus variant and subsequently its devastating impact on global economic growth vis-à-vis the stock market has set off alarm bells at Wall Street. The spread of the delta variant may...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $44.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $190.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
StocksZacks.com

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

RIOT - Free Report) closed at $32.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
StocksZacks.com

UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PATH - Free Report) closed at $60.37, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 3.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.82%.
StocksZacks.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STZ - Free Report) closed at $213.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 5.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
MarketsZacks.com

CarMax (KMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

KMX - Free Report) closed at $124.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the used car dealership chain had lost 8.32% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
StocksZacks.com

Cisco's Earnings Beat, Guidance Disappoints: ETFs in Focus

CSCO - Free Report) failed to cheer investors following fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Though the networking giant beat on both earnings and revenues, it offered downbeat revenue guidance for the ongoing quarter. Earnings of 84 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and improved 5% from...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Adtalem (ATGE) Q4 Earnings Meet, Stock Up on Solid Enrollment

ATGE - Free Report) shares rise 6.4% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 19, after fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Impressively, its earnings increased on a year-over-year basis driven by strong revenues and operating leverage across the business. Although the top line missed the consensus mark, it grew on a year-over-year basis.
StocksZacks.com

Why You Should Add Olin (OLN) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

OLN - Free Report) shares have shot up around 37% over the past six months. It is benefiting from the Lake City U.S. Army contract, productivity actions and investment in the Information Technology (IT) project. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
EconomyZacks.com

4 Staffing Stocks to Gain From a Rebound in the Labor Market

When the coronavirus gripped the United States last year, the labor market was hit hard with economic activities being halted and millions losing their jobs. But thanks to rapid progress in vaccination, which has led to businesses opening up, the labor market is gradually turning around. For the week ended...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Macy's (M) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Raises FY21 Guidance

M - Free Report) shares went up 19.6% during the trading session on Aug 19, following robust second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s top and bottom line improved year on year as well as surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, it raised view for fiscal 2021. The quarterly performance gained...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

More Q2 Earnings Beats, Markets in the Green

DE - Free Report) , which carried a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) recommendation into its earnings release, posted earnings of $5.32 per share, an 18.5% beat over the expected $4.49 (and more than double the year-ago $2.57 per share). Revenues of $10.41 billion in the quarter topped expectations by 2.1%. Guidance for the full year was also raised. Shares are up +1.4% on the news, and +33.4 year to date — nearly doubling the S&P 500. For more on DE’s earnings. click here.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
StocksZacks.com

Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

RH - Free Report) closed at $683.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 4.28% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.

