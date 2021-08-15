ARTBOT by RoboPrint – A Mural Painting Robot from Korea
ARTBOT by RoboPrint is a mural painting robot for digital image painting on surfaces on buildings, retaining walls, and soundproof walls while providing safety to artists. Humans have discovered the availability of the vertical world to save space. Previously, things were always spread out, but then stacks and blocks became popular. You can see it all around as we continue to build skyscrapers that can house multiple houses or offices. You can now find these multi-story buildings in abundance, even in Korea. While admiring the city’s skyline, one company came up to decorate these tall buildings with creative murals. This would both decorate the building and bring life to the surroundings.www.koreaproductpost.com
