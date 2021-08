Business Community Hosts Event to Help Continue the Trend as Delta Variant Uncertainty Looms. BETHLEHEM, PA, August 19, 2021: On the heels of a prosperous Musikfest, Merchants in Historic Downtown Bethlehem are hopeful to continue their upward sales trends with this Summer’s Retail Week initiative, as they’re met with CDC recommendations to mask-up indoors, again. Many business owners in the Historic District have reported stronger sales at this time than they had in 2019. Suffering from a harsh 2020 and first 2 quarters of 2021, merchants are ready for a big retail push as they offer a week’s worth of savings, contests, and giveaways, along with hand sanitizer and masks.