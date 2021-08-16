Cancel
San Antonio, TX

A female pedestrian died after being hit twice on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
A female pedestrian died after being hit twice on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)

A female pedestrian lost her life after she was struck by two vehicles while walking along SW Loop 410 overnight.

Officers were called to the crash scene at about 4:30 a.m. Reports showed that the woman was walking on the highway in the left southbound lane and she was struck by the first vehicle. That car stopped at the scene after hitting the woman.

As she was lying in the road, an SUV hit her a second time and fled the scene. The woman was declared dead at the scene by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. The identity of the deceased will be released after notifying the next of kin. There are no charges pending as of this moment.

The incident remains under active review.

August 16, 2021

August 16, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

