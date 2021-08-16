College Costs Are Rising and Many Families Have No Idea Just How Expensive Higher Education Is

Why should anybody not be able to have the college education I got? I spent four years getting my bachelor’s degree, followed by eight earning my master’s and doctor’s degrees. I never paid a penny of tuition, or borrowed a penny, either. My undergraduate tuition, at Queens College of the City University of New York, was paid in full by New York State. In addition, I had a scholarship that paid my other educational expenses. I attended two graduate schools, Brown University and Washington University in St. Louis. I had a full scholarship at Brown, and a teaching assistantship at Washington. Tuition was fully paid at both institutions. After I completed my residence at Washington, I received a scholarship that enabled me to research my doctoral dissertation for a year in London. After my classes finished, I was able to support myself while completing my doctoral dissertation on a project at Yale and as a lecturer at Queens College. I did not live rich, but I paid my bills and got to visit a dozen or so countries — I figured a European historian should know the terrain a bit. After 12 years, I owed friends and mentors a great deal, but not a red cent to anyone.