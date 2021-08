PCC's board of directors agreed to revisit the topic in September. The soonest a mandate could take effect is January.At the advice of outgoing President Mark Mitsui, the board of directors for Portland Community College decided Thursday, Aug. 19, to stay the course on not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff returning to campus this fall. PCC announced in June that it wouldn't require vaccines for its students or staff this fall, but Dan Saltzman, who serves on the college's board of directors, had hoped to reverse that. At Saltzman's request, the board debated a policy Thursday that would...