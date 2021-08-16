Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

This New Coffee Table Book Showcases the Greatest Yachts of the Last 170 Years

By Michael Verdon
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVMsg_0bT1QpKm00

Yachts, from the ancient 140-foot pharaoh’s “solar barque” to modern, wild-looking superyachts like Adastra , have always been considered society’s ultimate status symbols. A new book, released this weekend, provides a fresh take on superyacht history in a beautiful pictorial display.

Miriam Cain’s Yachts: The Impossible Collection ( Assouline ; $895) is an assemblage of the most historically significant luxury vessels that represent different periods: From America , the victorious sailing vessel from 1851 that founded the America’s Cup, to iconic 1980s megayachts that established the modern era, all the way to the most recently launched gigayachts.

With more than 3,000 superyachts in the global fleet, as well as thousands of others that are long gone, Cain was able to distill the crème de la crème into a manageable collection. The 236-page volume is more than a coffee-table book. Rather, it’s an ensemble of superyachts shown in a timeline illustrated by charts, visuals and photos by many leading yachting photographers. Robb Report spoke with Cain about yachting’s past and where she thinks modern superyachts are heading in the next decade.

Why did you write this book?

Publications have done a good job of showcasing the best cars, houses, and other luxury items, but it felt like there was a real gap for a book that displayed the most luxurious of luxury products. For most people, yachts are the pinnacle of status symbols—not just today but throughout history.

The concept behind the book is to show a range of different yachts over the years that say something unique, whether it’s their size, features, technical complexity, luxury, or historical significance.

Why the historical approach?

If you wanted to merely show the largest yachts it would be a very different publication. Almost all of the largest yachts have been built in the last two decades, so that would have made for a very uniform collection.

Instead, our aim was to pick out the best yachts from multiple eras. They all have a story, not just about themselves, but about the period when they were created.

Did one period impress you the most?

For me, the 1980’s was the decade when yachting went from a pastime only enjoyed by a very few, often with a nautical leaning, to being a more mainstream status symbol, desired by everyone from Arab princes to Texas oil barons.

That period also heralded a totally different approach to design, with designers like Jon Bannenberg breaking completely new ground, sometimes building yachts that looked more like spaceships than a traditional sailing yacht.

What do you like best about the most recent superyachts?

The most impressive thing now is that almost nothing is considered impossible or unachievable, especially when it comes to the items that can be incorporated into a yacht.

From real fireplaces to snow rooms, submarines, helipads and even a full-size paddle tennis court, the possibilities seem endless. The ability to incorporate just about any whim shows how talented designers and engineers are these days.

Do you have a favorite yacht in the book?

In terms of looks, my favorite yacht is the most recent Excellence . I just love the bow on that yacht. It is so eye-catching and bold.

But if I had to select the yacht closest to my heart it would probably be Christina O . She may not be a pedigree yacht, but I just love her story and all of the great and good people who have been on board over the years—from JFK to Winston Churchill, and Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, she is a yacht that really brings history alive when you are on board. That is hard to beat.

With all this historical context, where do you see the superyacht sector going? Hybrid propulsion? Ever larger sizes?

I’m not sure that size is going to increase much more. Once you get to 150 meters [492 feet], a yacht ceases to be a yacht and becomes more like a cruise ship. I don’t think many owners want to own yachts that size, unless they have a purpose, such as a research yacht like Rev Ocean . In fact, we are starting to see owners downsizing from the gargantuan-sized yachts to more manageable sizes with fewer crew. Technology, of course, is always a driver of change.

Coming from an environmental background, I am excited to see how the superyacht industry can incorporate the latest technologies being developed for cars and jets onto yachts. Lürssen’s recent progress with fuel-cell technology is some of the most exciting news I’ve heard in a while.

It is incumbent on those who have the most, to do the most when it comes to the environment, so it would be great to see superyachts leading the way.

What about designers? Have you seen that segment change much?

It really is a small industry in which no more than a dozen firms really dominate, but there is always room for new, young designers making their way. Talent will always come through in the end.

Any other thoughts about the book you’d like to share?

Having worked in the superyacht industry for more than 20 years, it was nice to have the time to be able to look back at some of the yachts I’ve always known about, but only superficially, and be able to research other yachts that I didn’t know so well. Finding the interesting back stories that many vessels have was one of the delights of researching this project.

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Coffee Table Book#Yachting#Design#Adastra#Arab#Excellence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Decorative Books for Coffee Tables

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a book worm in possession of a living space, enjoys displaying their passion for literature. After all, there are so many ways to show you’re a nerd for the written word. You can personalize furniture, accessorize a cute tote bag, or get very creative with book pages. Our whole host of Book Fetish posts are dedicated to this desire to celebrate our collective bookishness. It’s just wonderful, right? Well, I’ve got some more bookish goodness for you, and it has to do with decorative books for coffee tables!
Books & LiteratureSantafe New Mexican.com

Where beauty and smarts meet: The coffee table book

You don’t need a coffee table to enjoy these new, recently published, and forthcoming art books. While they’d lend an air of sophistication to the low-set table in anyone’s living room, they’d be equally impressive on the bookshelf or, better yet, in hand. From the illuminating history of the American quilt to photographer Mark Klett’s reinterpretation of the landscape, this round up covers a multitude of artistic forms of expression, reflecting the extraordinary and the mundane as ripe arenas for artistic interpretation.
LifestylePosted by
CBS Detroit

7 Great Coffee Table Options That Look Cool In Any Room

Coffee tables — or cocktail tables, depending on your favorite beverage — can do so much more than just hold drinks. They can be a statement piece in your living room if you opt for the right look. Whether they have an eye-catching shape or are made from an unusual material, there are coffee table and cocktail table options available at any price point. You can up the “wow “factor of your new furniture by adding décor accents, from trays to coffee table books.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Saks Teams Up With WeWork, Tom Ford’s New Coffee Table Book Is Coming, The 2021 MTV VMA Noms Are Out, And More!

Hospitality group Gitano, which operates out of NYC, Miami, and Tulum, Mexico, has opened its newest venture. Souk Gitano is a boutique situated inside Soho’s infamous Gitano Garden of Love; a 24,000-square-foot Mexican restaurant which opened in 2018. Curated by Luke Day, stylist and fashion director of British GQ, Souk Gitano is a fashion and lifestyle marketplace selling gender non-specific T-shirts, separates, robes, jewelry, and accessories, as well as a small collection of luxe home goods. Souk will also regularly feature wares from a number of small brands from Mexico, as well as carry their “Gitano Pride” and “Gitano Parade” T-shirts, with 20% those proceeds going to LGBTQ charities.
Food & Drinksfinewoodworking.com

A Coffee Table Built for Handwork

My Scandinavian Modern coffee table (FWW #291) started out as a worktable for my wife, Nicole Nicola Rodriguez. During the normal school year, she and I teach at the Waldorf School of Philadelphia. Waldorf education is unique. Among other things, all students, both girls and boys, learn to knit and sew, play an instrument, and practice woodworking. Nicole is a nationally known handwork teacher, and several times a year she conducts the teacher-training program at the Fiber Craft Studio in Chestnut Ridge, NY. People come from all over the country to become Waldorf handwork teachers. This training takes place in a wonderful 100-year-old brick farmhouse.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Last year was one for the books — family albums, to be exact

Twenty years ago, when I married my husband, I vowed to myself that I would stay up-to-date on our photo albums. It was easier back then, because we wed in the dark ages before digital cameras. I’d drop off a roll of film at the grocery store and pick it up a week later, praying that at least some of the pictures were decent. Then, I’d take out my collection of Creative Memories supplies, and scrapbook to my heart’s content.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Leopold’s creates a trifecta with cocktails, coffee and books

Molly Fish was skeptical when Sam Brown asked her to work as a bookstore manager for Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè in early January. A bookstore, a bar and a cafe? It sounded like the ultimate trifecta, but the future was still hazy with uncertainty. After spending hours researching various literary...
Sonoma, CAPress Democrat

New book showcases Wine Country architecture, design

There was a time not so long ago when the Northern California Wine Country loved playing architectural masquerade. Homes and wineries were dressed up to mimic France, Tuscany or some dreamy Mediterranean destination of indeterminate location. The vast vineyards, dry mountains and fields of lavender easily could be re-imagined as faraway places. Wineries became attractions to transport visitors to another time and place, from a 19th century German mansion on the Rhine (Beringer) to ancient Persepolis in the Persian Empire (Dariyoush) to the Cape Dutch style of South Africa (Chimney Rock).
Lifestylehomecrux.com

Iron Coffee Table by Maurício Coelho Uses Geometry to Depict Cohesion

Coffee tables come in varying shapes, sizes and colors and add to the aesthetics of a room. Showcasing the beauty of geometry for a table, Brazilian designer Maurício Coelho has designed this unique coffee table that will definitely make a perfect fit in your living room. More so becuase of its elegant appearance that makes it worth a fancy abode.
aberdeen.sd.us

Coffee Klatch Book Club

This public book club meets the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 10:00 AM. Participants choose all the titles to be discussed and read a variety of genres. Mysteries, historical, fiction and nonfiction. All are welcome.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Coffee Table Round-Up

As we start to move into our new home, I’m constantly browsing online for inspiration and to see what my favorite stores are carrying!. A good coffee table can really finish off a living room, make things more cozy, and functional — and bring in a nice element of added style.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Books & LiteratureFast Company

This arresting book contains hundreds of letters to future generations. It’ll last 1,000 years

If you could write a letter to a member of your family, 1,000 years from now, what would you tell them?. Letters to the Future contains hundreds of such letters written by people addressing their great-great-great grandchildren. With a projected lifespan of 1,000 years, the book, created by Vietnamese creative agency Ki Saigon, was made from a rainbow of single-use plastics that were collected from streets and streams in Vietnam.
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

Sam Dameshek | New Coffee Table Book ‘Yours Truly’ & Clothing Line 'Wish Me Luck'

Sam Dameshek is only 22-years-old and has already accomplished what many can only hope to do in a lifetime. Hailing from Laguna Beach but calling Hollywood home for the last 5 years, Dameshek is a photographer who shoots just about everything: from fashion to lifestyle to music. His impressive roster of celebrity clientele he’s shot includes Justin Bieber, Halsey, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to name a few.
Boats & WatercraftsTravelDailyNews.com

AvA Yachts announces new Kando130XL model

AvA Yachts announce a new model for its Kando series of long-range contemporary explorer yachts. Designed and engineered by AvA Yachts’s own in-house team, the Kando130XL is a 39m motoryacht built in steel and aluminium. With the distinctive signature styling of the Kando series, the XL in the name refers to the addition of a long aft deck designed as a multi-function area for toy and tender storage, entertainment, a large infinity pool, or a superbly equipped optional elongated beach club.
WorldTime Out Global

Sydney's most beautiful Art Deco buildings

There are few folks as clued up on the Art Deco movement as historian and author Peter Sheridan. A prominent member of the Art Deco and Modernism Society of Australia, he’s a font of all knowledge on the architectural style. “There is something so vibrant and hopeful about Art Deco,” he says. “It emerged at the end of the First World War and flowered during the Depression, yet it embraced modernity and the machine age, looking forward to a brighter future.”
Home & Gardenletseatcake.com

Adultify Your Kitchen With 50% Off Items From the Le Creuset Sale

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Did you spend the past year trying to bake and cook, only to realize that your kitchen utensils are…how do we say this nicely…lacking? Whether it’s a rusty cookie sheet you acquired during a college move, or a frying pan that got dented from redacted, there’s never been a better time to restock your kitchen appliances. You can now get up to 50% off quality items from the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale!

Comments / 0

Community Policy