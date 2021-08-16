Philadelphia Union Keeps Eye on World Stage, Despite 2-0 Loss in Mexico

Philadelphia Union went up against Club America in Mexico. Image via Kim Ahrens, Philadelphia Union.

Even after losing in Mexico, Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin and club captain Alejandro Bedoya were excited to represent Philadelphia and Major League Soccer against Club America, writes Greg Oldfield for brotherlygame.com.

They played Aug. 12 at the Azteca stadium in the first leg of the CONACAF Champions League semifinals,

The Mexican venue puts the team one step closer to the world stage and playing against the champions of Europe.

“This is kind of what dreams are made out of,” Curtin said. “The Estadio Azteca is one of the most world-renowned stadiums, so much history and tradition here, and it’s a great opportunity for all of us to come here and get a result not only for ourselves but for our club and our fans.”

Next month, the Union returns to Chester for the second leg with still a slim hope of advancing in the CONCACAF Champions League, according to Matthew DeGeorge, writing for the Daily Times.

“The group stuck together,” Curtin said of the Union team. “Proud of the effort that they put on the field, they worked very hard, and now we have our hands full coming back to Subaru Park.”

For those who don’t know, the Philadelphia Union apparently has a goal song. Here it is from a game at Subaru Park.