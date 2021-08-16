Cancel
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ review: First three episodes are promising and worrisome

By Nathaniel Muir
Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest collaboration between Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley. Based on the novel of the same name, the story is about nine people who have come to a resort. Before long, they find all is not as it seems. The first episode mainly focuses on the introduction of all of the characters. Bringing an ensemble cast together is always a risk since it can be difficult to give everyone an interesting story. Even with the strong cast Nine Perfect Strangers boasts, it looks like Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale are going to get the bulk of the attention.

