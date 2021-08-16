‘Modern Love’ 2×04 Review: “A Life Plan for Two, Followed by One”

Modern Love 2×01 “On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down” is the perfect example of why this show was successful in season one. It’s emotional, it’s different, and more importantly, it feels real. Most of us have experienced loss one way or another but loses are so different. Losing a parent is not the same as losing a romantic partner. So, I didn’t really go into this episode with trepidation. I don’t know what losing a husband feels like, so I expected to recognize the feeling of loss, and yet not get super emotional as it wasn’t super personal to me.