‘Modern Love’ 2×04 Review: “A Life Plan for Two, Followed by One”
Modern Love 2×04 “A Life Plan for Two, Followed by One” is a story about friendship, first and foremost. It is, however, not a story about settling for friendship, even if, for a while, it seems like it might be. Instead, it’s a story about the importance of friendship, a declaration that romantic love isn’t the only love that matters, that sometimes the people that hold us up along the way, even if they’re not our chosen loves, can still be our partners for life.fangirlish.com
