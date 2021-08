Today sees the publication of Kang The Conqueror by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carlos Magno from Marvel Comics, Kang's first comic book of his own, in the wake of the Loki TV series. And we get to see his origin. But because we are dealing with a Time Traveller, no matter where you start, you also start at the end. But he always has that specific look. The helmet, the blue mask, and the unexplained Jack Kirby lines from forehead to jaw through the eyes. They look like circuits, they look like stylised scars, they look like face painting with mercury. And in Kang The Conqueror #1 we learn more.