Women’s Tennis: Wildcats end season strong after 25th consecutive berth to NCAA tournament
Northwestern ended last season strong with a 19-6 record under coach Claire Pollard, marking their best record since the 2017-18 season. While the Cats’ 25th consecutive qualification for the NCAA tournament was stopped short in 2020 due to COVID-19, the team qualified in Spring 2021, with the first and second round of the tournament held in Evanston. NU dominated its match against Xavier University 4-0 but fell to Texas A&M 2-4.dailynorthwestern.com
