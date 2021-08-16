Cancel
Health

How To Treat A Summer Cold

By Maria Loreto
L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer colds are incredibly annoying, but nothing to panic about. Here’s how to treat them. Colds are more common during the winter, but they also happen in the summer, when they’re particularly terrible. Summer colds are usually associated with different viruses than the ones we experience during the winter. Still, there’s no need to panic, since colds can be easily treated and made better with the help of a few resources.

