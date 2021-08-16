Cancel
Carson City, NV

Open Space, Parks and Rec to discuss Carson City dog use policy

By Faith Evans fevans@nevadanewsgroup.com
Nevada Appeal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Open Space Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission will meet separately this week to discuss ideas for a new city dog policy or ordinance. They’ll be considering where on city property to restrict dog use, allow on-leash dog use, and allow off-leash dog use. In previous joint meetings in December and June, committee and commission members said they hoped to successfully balance the needs of dog owners, park and trail users, wildlife, and sensitive natural lands and water.

