More than 20 years ago park advocate Jean Watt went from living room to living room collecting acquisition ideas from conservation focused non-profit leaders to create a county-wide Green Vision Map. At its core the Green Vision Map is a tool that visualizes the protected and unprotected natural lands and is a wish list for conservation acquisitions. At the time, a coalition was assembled to support the Map as everyone realized a united voice was stronger than individual voices. Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks (FHBP) has updated this digital map annually since 1999 to quantify potential conservation opportunities.