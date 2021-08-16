Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Fred Makes Florida Landfall Today NYC Meanders Near Average Temps. Good morning everyone. Clouds have moved in and will stick around all the way to Friday as a plume of clouds and moisture move up into the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley, then slowly drift east. Fred is helping to add to this moisture, and will be making landfall today in the panhandle of Florida. We continue to watch the tropics, including a feature off of Bermuda; which for the moment looks like meteorological eye candy and that’s it.