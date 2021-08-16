Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Teenager Arrested After Double Stabbing In Cottage Grove

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjNCE_0bT1OFmi00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly stabbing two people in Cottage Grove.

City officials say that police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a 911 call of a stabbing on the 6600 block of Jeffery Court South. When officers arrived, they found two victims: a 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Emergency crews brought to the two to Regions Hospital for treatment. Both were listed in stable condition.

With the help of officers from nearby cities, police searched for the 15-year-old suspect. After about 90 minutes, they found and apprehended the teenager.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, MN
Cottage Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Cottage Grove, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maka
Person
Abby Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Twin Cities#Wcco#Regions Hospital#Falcon Heights#Fire Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a driver struck a woman and fled the scene overnight. Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street East. The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a possibly dark colored sedan, heading south on Bloomington. It’s the 16th vehicle-related death in Minneapolis in 2021 There were 12 at this time last year.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Isanti County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Highway In Isanti County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pedestrian crossing a highway was struck and killed by a car in Isanti County on Friday night. According to the State Patrol, the crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. in Cambridge. Authorities say a Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Highway 95 near Nixon Street when it hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, died.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Moorhead, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Moorhead Police Seek Help Finding Missing 11-Year-Old Isabelle Storey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Moorhead are asking the public for help finding 11-year-old Isabelle Storey, who was last seen on Wednesday. Authorities say her family last saw her around 11 a.m. She was wearing a red or black sweatshirt, black shorts, and red Nike high-top shoes. Storey is described as 5’2″ and weighs roughly 100 pounds. Isabelle Storey (Credit: Moorhead Police) Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Apple Valley, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Crashes Into Apple Valley Restaurant, 6 Suffer Minor Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six people suffered minor injuries after a motorist crashed into a Panera Bread restaurant in Apple Valley Friday morning. According to police, the incident was reported at around 9 a.m. at a Panera located on the 15000 block of Gleason Path. The driver of a vehicle, a woman in her mid-30s, crashed into the Panera, police said. Six people suffered minor injuries consisting mainly of small cuts and scratches. One of the injured was taken to the hospital. Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor. The cause of the crash is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Varney Kennedy Jr. ID’d As Teen Fatally Shot Outside Brooklyn Park Strip Mall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the teenage boy fatally shot while sitting in his car outside a Brooklyn Park strip mall Tuesday. Varney Kennedy Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said Kennedy was 17, but the examiner’s report lists his age as 16. Kennedy was in his car on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North Tuesday afternoon when police say someone walked up and shot him. Police said a juvenile male is in custody, but other suspects are believed to be involved. Hours after Kennedy was shot, a gunfight broke out at the same location while a memorial was being held for him. More than 50 rounds were fired, according to police, and it is believed that at least one of the weapons was fully automatic. Four people — three adults and one juvenile — were arrested.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Shot Dead On Mounds View Street, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a killer after a man was found fatally shot on a Mounds View street late Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 2500 block of County Road I at about 4:27 p.m. on reports of several gunshots heard in the area, and a white vehicle that fled with a possible victim inside. (credit: CBS) That vehicle was then reported to be about a mile away in the area of Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive. Officers arrived to find a wounded man on the street next to the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures failed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 763-717-4071, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
White Bear Lake, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after disappearing during a swim. The incident happened Friday afternoon on White Bear Lake. The Ramsey County Sheriff says a 43-year-old was swimming off a boat and disappeared. The swimmer was eventually found and brought to the hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators haven’t shared any other details about the victim.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man whose family believes might be in danger. Jose Carlos Lopez, 43, was last seen in person on July 2 around the 200 block of Groveland Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood. He last spoke with relatives on the phone on July 20. It was after getting that phone call that his family thought he might be in danger. Officials say that Lopez stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown eyes. Lopez is bald, and has tattoos on his chest and arms. Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be made online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Richard Peterson, Man Last Seen With Amanda Vangrinsven, Charged With Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man last seen with Amanda Vangrinsven, the central Minnesota woman who went missing earlier this month, is charged with murder after authorities found the woman’s body buried on his property. Richard Peterson, of Isanti, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, documents filed in Isanti County show. He made his first court appearance Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, Vangrinsven, 32, was reported missing after the night of Aug. 5, when she was last seen out drinking with Peterson. The two were first seen that night at the Isanti VFW, where Vangrinsven worked and where Peterson...
Oak Grove, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Oak Grove Man, 65, Drowns In Leech Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 65-year-old man drowned Thursday on Leech Lake in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that a 911 caller reported around 1 p.m. that a man was struggling near a pontoon in the water near Sand Point. The caller said that they lost sight of the man, even say they got closer to the water. Responding deputes found the pontoon, and began searching for the man with the help of Leech Lake Tribal Police and DNR officers. About an hour later, crews found the man’s body in the water. The victim’s identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Person In Wheelchair Struck By Car Near East St. Paul Shopping Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person in a wheelchair was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday evening on St. Paul’s east side. Police say the accident happened at about 7 p.m. near the Sun Ray Shopping Center off of Old Hudson and McKnight roads. The victim is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. Check back for more details in this developing story.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested Following Brooklyn Park OD Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have taken one person into custody following the overdose death of another person in Brooklyn Park. Police responded to the overdose at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on the 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North. Investigators say they’ve taken one person into custody in connection to the incident. Police did not identify the person who died of the overdose, or elaborate why the other person was arrested.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Isanti County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday in the death of Amanda Vangrinsven. The 32-year-old’s death was officially ruled a homicide, after her body was found earlier this month 4 miles from where she disappeared. The 37-year-old man deputies arrested is the same man authorities say she was last seen with, and who owns the property where she was found. He is in jail, but has yet to be charged in her death. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man, 25, Drowns In Pool At Brooklyn Park Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old man drowned in a pool in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon, police say. According to the city’s police department, the man had already been removed from the pool at Huntington Place Apartments when officers arrived at 12:45 p.m. The man was not breathing and had no pulse when he was pulled from the water. After lifesaving efforts by both civilians and officers, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified. His death is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Karg Dies Days After Crash Left Him Seriously Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash near Hutchinson last week has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 73-year-old Jerome Karg. He died of multiple blunt force injuries at Hennepin Healthcare Wednesday afternoon. Eight people, including Karg, were injured and hospitalized after the Friday afternoon crash on Highway 7. Authorities say that the three-car crash happened when a red Ford pickup heading east on the highway collided with a Chrysler van turning onto Omega Avenue. The red truck then crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into a white Ford pickup, which Karg was driving. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person in the truck.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Robbed In Aftermath Of Minneapolis Hit-And-Run Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run needs help to find the other driver. The crash was captured on Evan Wise’s helmet camera. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near Lyndale Avenue South and 31st Street. “I almost live and breathe riding,” Wise said. He’s an avid motorcyclist who’s been riding for 10 years. Safety is a top priority for him, and he always rides with a helmet, protective jacket and often his gloves. “My bike has a ridiculous amount of reflective tape all over it,” he said. The gear was helpful early Sunday morning, but the reflective...
Hugo, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hugo Family Speaks Out After Deadly Dog Poisoning: ‘I Know Someone Knows Something’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deadly dog poisoning has a Hugo family searching for answers. The Bluetick hound named Ruby died last month after suffering hours of seizures. Another dog, Duke, also got violently ill. The owners discovered evidence of what likely led to it all, right in their Hugo front yard. Duke and Pauly still enjoy their time playing outside. However, for the last month they haven’t spent as much time there after what happened to the third dog in their pack. “She was 4 years old and a super good girl,” Kelly Trapanier said of their dog, Ruby. It was the morning of July...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Former Police Car Involved In July Hit-And-Run In Minneapolis; Victim Still In Critical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is still “fighting for his life” after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late last month near downtown Minneapolis. The victim was hit just after 3 a.m. on July 25 by a black and white, late model Dodge Charger — which is believed to be a former police squad car — on West 15th Street near Nicollet Avenue. He is still listed in critical condition more than three weeks later. (credit: MPD) Police say the car likely has “significant damage” to its front right headlamp area. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their website.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year Caught On Video: Motorcyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver, Then Robbed While Unconscious Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Resigns After Board Agrees To Severance Pay
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Blues Traveler’s Tour Bus Crashes Near Winona; John Popper Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tour bus carrying the band Blues Traveler crashed on a highway in southeastern Minnesota Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bus was headed west on Interstate 90 near Wilson Township when it lost control and crashed in the center median ditch just before 6:30 a.m. John Popper, the band’s lead singer, was hospitalized with injuries. He posted on Facebook he was “largely fine” and that everyone on the bus was “very grateful to be alive.” Two other men — Mateo Rodriguez and David Derrick — were injured in the crash, according to the state patrol. Popper...
Hubbard County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Driver Admits To Smoking Marijuana Before Crash That Seriously Injured 5-Year-Old

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 5-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash in Hubbard County Saturday after a driver involved in the crash admitted to being high on marijuana. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a two vehicle crash on County Road 4 near Lake George around 8:30 p.m. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene one vehicle was flipped on its roof in the middle of the road and the other was in the ditch. A 5-year-old passenger was seriously bleeding from the head and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. After an initial investigation...

Comments / 1

Community Policy