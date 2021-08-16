Teenager Arrested After Double Stabbing In Cottage Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly stabbing two people in Cottage Grove.

City officials say that police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a 911 call of a stabbing on the 6600 block of Jeffery Court South. When officers arrived, they found two victims: a 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Emergency crews brought to the two to Regions Hospital for treatment. Both were listed in stable condition.

With the help of officers from nearby cities, police searched for the 15-year-old suspect. After about 90 minutes, they found and apprehended the teenager.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

