Goshen, AR

City asking residents in far east Fayetteville and Goshen to adjust morning water usage

5NEWS
5NEWS
 5 days ago

The City of Fayetteville Utilities Department is asking residential and commercial customers on S. Habberton Road and to the east (in and near Goshen) to adjust water usage.

According to the City, due to high demand and usage in the morning, some residents are experiencing reduced water pressure as they prepare for work.

The City is asking both residential and commercial customers in the affected area to adjust irrigation (landscape sprinkler/watering) schedules to occur between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

With hot summer temperatures and heavy demand for irrigation, usage in Fayetteville and Goshen is high and parts of the water system are pushed to its limit, according to the City.

Heavy summer water demand and rapid growth in east Fayetteville have contributed to this condition. City officials believe adjusting morning irrigation schedules to night time will allow the water system to recover before the morning rush.

The water is safe to consume and use, officials are only asking for water conservation during high-demand morning hours to assist those customers with low pressure.

The 2017 Water Master Plan update had recommendations for the east side service area to include larger water lines and increased water storage. Various projects within this plan are under construction now. Construction is being done in different stages and will be completed in 2023.

The Water Master Plan and additional water and sewer information can be found here . Total costs for these improvements are expected to be about $13 million.

