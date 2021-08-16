Why August 16th Matters In Rock History
Aretha Franklin passed away on this day in 2018 at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.www.iheart.com
Aretha Franklin passed away on this day in 2018 at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 1