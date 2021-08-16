Cancel
Hidden hunger makes malnutrition a three-pronged burden

By Syriacus Buguzi
SciDev.Net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLack of food, obesity and micronutrient deficiency create a triple burden of malnutrition. People need affordable diets that include vital minerals and vitamins for growth. School meals provide a key route to addressing ‘hidden hunger’. The battle to wipe out malnutrition requires healthy diets that also tackle micronutrient deficiencies, alongside...

