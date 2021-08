This paper analyzes temporal changes in land cover composition in four multi-village landscapes dominated by smallholder agriculture in the Peruvian Amazon. The objective of this study was to use Earth Observation data and remote sensing methods to characterize and compare historical patterns of land cover change at these locations between 1987 and 2017. The research was part of a broader project examining migration patterns and their impact on forests and forest livelihoods in Peru, and therefore this land cover change analysis will be used with other data gathered on migration and related socioeconomic characteristics of residents in selected village sites to understand the connection between changes in forest cover and demographic and socioeconomic changes.