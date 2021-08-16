Cancel
It’s Time To Join The Dylan Wheeler Bandwagon, Releases New Song “My Head”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gg8Q_0bT1NUkA00

If you haven’t gotten on the Dylan Wheeler train yet, it’s time to giddy up.

The East Texas native is quietly garnering a huge following, with his out of this world vocals, Texas rock sound, and lyrics that can make even the most tone deaf individual feel some type of way.

He first hit the scene with his 2018 EP, Tell Me If I’m Wrong, following with his 2019 single, “Broke Ass Kid.”

I’ll never forget when a friend of mine put me on his stuff at a concert back in 2019. Little did I know, I would be blasting “Broke Ass Kid” and the EP like there was no tomorrow for a month straight, and it still hits different every time I listen.

Wheeler is the epitome of Texas Country rock, similar to the likes of Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Slade Coulter, which gives you a taste of twang, with a sound that gives you an early 2000s punk/alternative rock feel.

Since “Broke Ass Kid,” he’s released three more singles, including “Hey Baby,” “Bad Bitch,” and his most recent one, “My Head,” which dropped the other day.

Let me tell you, this new single is an absolute HEATER.

Keep an eye out on the guy… it’s only a matter of time before he officially breaks through, and becomes a household name.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

