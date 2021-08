Whether you're a parent desperately looking for fun snack options to pack in your kids' lunch boxes that will actually get eaten, or simply an adult who wants a few quick and easy snacks to tuck away in your bag for a long day of work, new options are always a good thing. After all, who doesn't want to mix up their snack game and try different things from time to time? Carson Daly's wife Siri Daly appeared on Today and shared three of the snack options that she makes for their own four children's school lunches, just in time for back-to-school season — and you may be inspired to try one (or all) of them yourself.