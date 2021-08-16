Population’s Up in Delaware County Over the Past 10 Years

Image via Elizabeth Robertson, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The population in Delaware County has gone up 3 percent in the past 10 years, mirroring population growth throughout the region, according to data from the 2020 census.

The city of Philadelphia gained around 77,800 residents between 2010 and 2020, with collar counties also recording population gains , write Michaelle Bond and John Duchneskie for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The increase once again brought the population in the city to 1.6 million. The last time Philadelphia’s population topped that number was in the 1980 census. The city has kept its rank as the sixth-largest city in the country, the position it slipped to in 2017 when Phoenix overtook it.

The growth in population was driven by gains in the Hispanic and non-Hispanic Asian populations.

The entire Philadelphia region has also recorded a growth in both population and diversity. The number of people living in the city and its surrounding counties increased by five percent, but the overall Hispanic population grew by 36 percent and the Asian population increased by 39 percent.

Meanwhile, all counties recorded a drop in white population, while Chester and Philadelphia counties also recorded a fall in Black population.

Among the collar counties, Bucks and Delaware counties saw a three-percent growth in population each, while Chester and Montgomery counties saw an increase of seven percent each.

In the pandemic many New Yorkers opted to move into the Philadelphia region.