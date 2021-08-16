Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Osage Nation Chief Hopes Scorsese’s ‘Flower Moon’ Brings His ‘Scattered’ People Back to Oklahoma

By Zack Sharf
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfuYp_0bT1MUqn00

With production on Martin Scorsese ’s $200 million Western drama “ Killers of the Flower Moon ” continuing in Oklahoma through August, Chief of the Osage Nation Geoffrey Standing Bear told Kansas City Magazine that he’s wondering if the movie will encourage the return of the Osage people who “have scattered to the wind.” Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, “Flower Moon” tracks a series of murders that plagued the Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma during the 1920s after valuable oil was discovered on their land. The Osage people were granted in court the right to profit from oil found on their land, which made them the target of greedy ranch owners. The murders attracted the attention of the newly-formed FBI.

“We’ve been driven to the edges of the world, the places no one else wanted,” Standing Bear said. “Kansas City used to be part of our territory. Now half of our twenty-three thousand people live outside Oklahoma, but we’re trying to bring everyone back home.”

Standing Bear is serving as a consultant on “Killers of the Flower Moon” and worked with Scorsese throughout pre-production to ensure the movie accurately depicts the Osage Nation. The chief told Kansas City Magazine that at least five percent of the Osage Nation were assassinated during the time period depicted in the film and that more than 50 percent lost their wealth.

“My great-grandfather Fred Lookout was Chief during that time,” Standing Bear said. “He hired outlaws — men who wouldn’t hesitate to kill — to protect our family…The world does have evil places and evil people. The biggest crime is complicity. Almost everyone went along with the murders.”

Standing Bear gives a copy of “Killers of the Flower Moon” to anyone attempting to do business with the Osage Nation and says it’s “required reading,” adding, “It’s a story that is actually bigger than the Osage Nation. This was illustrated yesterday by a gentleman from California, a business prospect, who considers himself an educated man, and he had never heard this story. It made him think about what other stories all Americans should know about. I thought that was insightful of him.”

As for the film itself, Standing Bear commented briefly on the casting change that saw Leonardo DiCaprio changing roles before filming started. DiCaprio was originally tapped to play Tom White, the FBI agent tasked with solving the murders, but he wanted the meatier role of Ernest Burkhart instead. Ernest is the nephew of William Hale, a primary suspect in the murder investigation. Robert De Niro is playing Hale in the film.

“When I last met Mr. DiCaprio a few weeks ago — he’s a very quiet, very serious gentleman — and mentioned that he’s playing an extremely challenging part, he said that he wanted a very deep role,” Standing Bear said.

“Flower Moon” is backed by Apple, but the streaming giant has not yet announced a release date.

Comments / 5

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Grann
Person
Scorsese
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Moon#Kansas City Magazine#Fbi#The Osage Nation#Americans#Standing Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' To Film In Downtown Tulsa

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is now filming in Downtown Tulsa. The movie is the latest example of Hollywood coming to Oklahoma. The city of Tulsa is getting a taste of Hollywood and some Green Country natives are learning first-hand what it's like to make a major motion picture possible. There's a lot that happens before, between and after... lights, camera, action.
Kansas Statekansascitymag.com

How Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is changing life in a small community on the Kansas border

The wide brick street of downtown Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, is usually empty on week-days. So when two large white trucks slowly rolled to a stop in front of Rich and Denise Ullrich’s Tallgrass Antiques store this April, business transactions paused and a small crowd gathered. Movers carefully loaded the trucks with tables and chairs, wood stoves, bookcases, cupboards, beds, a wagon seat, office accessories, grocery store hanging scales, lamps and other household items. A few hours later, the cargo was heading south on scenic U.S. Route 177 toward I-35 and the Oklahoma state line, where it will be used in one of the most anticipated movies of this winter, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon adds John Lithgow to Apple TV Plus movie

The cast of Martin Scorsese’s next thriller movie is growing. John Lithgow, of Dexter fame, has joined Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple announced his addition this week. Lithgow joins a stacked cast that includes Scorsese regulars Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, and more. A six-time Emmy winner, and two time Academy Award-nominee, Lithgow’s an accomplished performer whose recent credits include horror movie Pet Sematary, and Netflix TV series The Crown.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Oklahoma In The Early 1900s

One of the greatest photographic archives in U.S. history was taken between 1935 and 1944 under the direction of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and the Office of War Information (OWI). Luckily, Oklahoma was included and over 2,000 photographs were captured by traveling photographers – Dorothea Lange, Russell Lee, and Arthur Rothstein. Keep scrolling to see 11 historic photos (and their original descriptions) that show us what it was like living in Oklahoma in the late 1930s.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Guardians not appropriate name in light of Osage Nation history

Cleveland's MLB team recently announced its mascot is being changed to the Guardians from the Indians. I'm not opposed to changing the mascot, but I think the Guardians is a poor choice. In fact, it's politically incorrect. That's because, ironically, in the Oklahoma-based book (and forthcoming movie) "Killers of the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

The 10 Most Redneck Towns In Oklahoma

When it comes to telling your far-away friends and family about Oklahoma, it's hard not to mention there's a regularity to how redneck and rural this state can be. Some see it as backwoods and unbecoming a modern citizen, others see it as the number one reason to become a part of the citizenry here.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Counties With The Highest COVID-19 Death Rate In Oklahoma

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 28 had reached 611,454 COVID-19-related deaths and 34.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.
Oklahoma StateKTUL

New Lambda variant could make Oklahoma's COVID situation worse

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The COVID-19 Lambda variant could make an already bad situation even worse in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting more than two dozen cases of the new variant since it first showed up in the state in July. It's already become the dominant...
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Look Up’: Teaming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Cost $55 Million

Variety’s annual report on the biggest movie stars’ salaries reveals it cost around $55 million to combine the A-list talents of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence onscreen. The two Oscar-winning actors are leading Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” in what is easily the biggest star pairing of the year. While $20 million paydays are the norm for both actors, DiCaprio received a reported $30 million salary and Lawrence a reported $25 million salary for “Don’t Look Up.” DiCaprio and Lawrence star in “Don’t Look Up” as two low-level astronomers forced to travel around the U.S. to warn the population...
Oklahoma Statebloomberglaw.com

Tiger King Park Owners Give Up Remaining Animals in Oklahoma

The owners of Tiger King Park in Oklahoma have given up ownership of the animals remaining after the federal government seized 68 big cats over Endangered Species Act violations, the Justice Department told a federal court in the state Monday. Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, who were featured on the Netflix...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Oklahoma

There is no doubt that hamburgers are one of the most popular foods in the United States. A mouthwatering fried onion hamburger, a hamburger topped with Korean barbeque sauce, or a grass-fed beef hamburger cooked to perfection-you'll find it all here in Oklahoma.
Osage County, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Osage County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 23% of people fully vaccinated

Some 23% of people living in Osage County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 10, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

$10,000 Reward For Information In 1974 Quapaw Slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced a $10,000 reward for information into a nearly 50-year-old unsolved homicide in northeastern Oklahoma. The reward is for information in the 1974 death of Tina Mae Duffell, 37, of Quapaw, the OSBI said in a news release Friday.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Oklahoma's chief operating officer speaks on cybersecurity

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma fends off millions of cyberattacks each day, the state’s chief operating officer said Monday during a visit to Enid. Steve Harpe, chief operating officer of Oklahoma and executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), spoke Monday to Enid Rotary Club. He stepped in to speak last minute for the previously scheduled first lady Sarah Stitt, who had to cancel after a death in the family over the weekend.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘C’mon C’mon’ First Look: Joaquin Phoenix Does a 180 from ‘Joker’ in Mike Mills’ Drama

As the New York Film Festival pads out its lineup, one of the can’t-miss, late-breaking titles out of the Spotlight section is surely Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon.” The black-and-white drama from A24 is the latest film from the “Beginners” and “20th Century Women” director, and it stars Joaquin Phoenix in a performance that looks to be a 180 from his psychotic, Academy Award-winning turn in “Joker.” Check out a first look image from the film above, and read this synopsis out of the New York Film Festival: After gracing audiences with “Beginners” and “20th Century Women” (NYFF54), writer-director Mike Mills returns...

Comments / 5

Community Policy