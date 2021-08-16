Cancel
Ag News: Mexico & U.S. Dairy Exports & USDA $10M for Specialty Crops

News Talk KIT
Cover picture for the article

**Mexico has long been U.S. dairy’s largest export market. According to www.dairyherd.com, cheese in particular is a staple of the Mexican diet, but the country has been unable to increase milk production to meet its growing demand. Daily Dairy Report analyst, Monica Ganley says even with the immense challenges of...

News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA to Reimburse Dairy Producers for Pandemic-Related Losses

This week, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announced significant financial help to dairy producers who have struggled during the past year. That aid, some $350 million worth, will reimburse dairy producers based on reductions in their revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers and producers from the major dairy-producing states, including California, Wisconsin and Vermont (it was in the Green Mountain state that this announcement was made), applauded the announcement. But is this a sustainable bit of legislation?
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

The livestock industry's response to meatless meat

Meatless meat sales grew rapidly in between 2019-2021. The Good Food Institute reports that plant-based meat dollar sales have increased 43% over the past two years, and 57% percent of American households have purchased plant-based meat as of 2021. As meatless meat takes aim at the animal meat market, the...
Agriculturewnax.com

USDA Provides Program And Financial Aid To Dairy Industry

United States Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced support for the dairy industry and the National Milk Producers Federation is pleased with the approach he’s taken to provide that assistance. NMPF’s Alan Bjerga says the aid for the Supplemental Diary Margin Coverage Program will effect modest increases in farm milk production history. He says the DMC has been working as it’s been intended to.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans pause after slide as export, crop prospects assessed

* Soybeans, corn near 2-week lows * Market monitors Midwest rain, crop tour results * Dollar rally, Chinese demand mark export outlook * Wheat consolidates below last week's 8-1/2 year high (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, hovering near a two-week low as the market assessed shifting U.S. crop conditions and an export outlook marked by brisk Chinese demand and a strong dollar. Corn eased to hold close to a two-week low from the previous session, while wheat also edged down as it consolidated below last week's 8-1/2 year high. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down half a cent at $13.19-1/2 a bushel by 1213 GMT. On Thursday, it had slid to its lowest level since Aug. 4 at $13.14-1/4. U.S. soybean prices have been curbed by rain forecast in dry northwestern growing belts along with a rally in the dollar that tempered export optimism generated by a run of sales to China. The rally in the dollar, which hit a new 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, stoked broad selling in commodities on Thursday. "The ongoing appreciation of the dollar (...) is changing the outlook for U.S. export activity," consultancy Agritel said. "The evolution of the weather situation will remain important to follow in the coming weeks." The soybean and corn markets are watching for final results from a major annual Midwest field tour. On Thursday, scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour projected corn yields and soy pod counts in Iowa above the three-year tour average, but below-average levels in Minnesota. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $3.47-1/2 while CBOT wheat inched 0.1% lower to $7.42. Prices at 1213 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 742.00 -0.75 -0.10 640.50 15.85 CBOT corn 547.50 -3.25 -0.59 484.00 13.12 CBOT soy 1319.50 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 0.65 Paris wheat Dec 247.50 3.75 1.54 192.50 28.57 Paris maize Nov 217.75 2.00 0.93 219.00 -0.57 Paris rape Nov 567.25 3.25 0.58 418.25 35.62 WTI crude oil 62.82 -0.87 -1.37 48.52 29.47 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -3.55 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Susan Fenton)
AgricultureHerald and News

USDA to help farmers cover costs for organic certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program are due Nov. 1. OCCSP provides cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Farm to Fork: Hot on the traceability trail

In 2019, before the global pandemic took hold, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) formed a Long Range Plan Task Force charged with creating a five-year plan to provide insights and strategic direction to the entire beef industry. After an analysis of the beef industry’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the industry, the lack of a national traceability program emerged as a weakness.
Agriculturefwbusiness.com

Aug. 20 - Midwestern dairy groups issue statement on $350M USDA pandemic aid

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative issued a statement Aug. 19 regarding an announcement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that $350 million will be used to help dairy farmers who lost revenue due to the pandemic. Under the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program,...
Congress & CourtsNashua Telegraph

Heeding calls from Shaheen, Gillibrand and Murphy, USDA announces new federal program to assist dairy farmers

MANCHESTER – U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued the following statements in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) announcement that it would create a $350 million Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program to assist dairy farmers impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, USDA announced crucial changes to the existing Dairy Margin Coverage Farmer Support Program that will result in $100 million in retroactive payments to farmers and an estimated $80 million increase in payments per year over the next ten years. The Senators previously urged USDA to take additional action to support U.S. dairy farmers, including more direct payment assistance through USDA programs or through new and existing programs.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

USDA Announces Improvements to the Dairy Safety Net and New Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Thursday announced the details of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program as part of meetings with farmers and a tour of farms with Senator Leahy. In June, Secretary Vilsack committed to providing additional pandemic assistance for dairy farmers in an exchange at a hearing with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Leahy. Through the program, USDA will provide about $350 million in pandemic assistance payments to dairy farmers who received a lower value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package including permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety net program.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Tropical Storm Henri

WASHINGTON, August 20, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the path of Tropical Storm Henri that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

R-CALF USA urges denial of NCBA request for a “Processed in the USA” label

In formal comments submitted yesterday (Aug. 18, 2021), R-CALF USA urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service to deny the request by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association to allow beef packers to use a “Processed in the USA” label for all beef produced from cattle harvested in the United States, including beef from foreign cattle.
North Fort Myers, FLVSC NEWS

Citrus, Vegetable and Specialty Crop Expo a Sweet Success

Friends reunited. Farmers shared stories. Industry leaders talked about the latest trends in citrus, vegetable and specialty crops. Yes, AgNet Media’s Citrus, Vegetable and Specialty Crop Expo was a success. Just being able to meet again for an in-person show was a win following last year’s virtual show amid the...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA greenlights extra aid for organic certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for US Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) are due 1 November 2021. Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency (FSA) “USDA is here to help all producers,...
Agriculturewrul.com

USDA Crop Count

Starting in late August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact farmers to get an update on yield prospects for corn and soybeans. NASS field staff will also begin making counts and measurements in selected fields across Illinois. “Field counts and measurements are very helpful...
Indiana Statewfft.com

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana State Department of Agriculture was surprised with extra funding for specialty crop growers in the state. The funding came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture's (ISDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program...

