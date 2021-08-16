Cancel
Harris County, TX

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Christopher Favela on East Freeway (Harris County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Christopher Favela on East Freeway (Harris County, TX)

On early Sunday morning, Christopher Favela lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on the East Freeway.

According to the officials, Favela, was riding his sports motorcycle in the eastbound lanes at around 5:45 a.m. Another driver, identified as Stephanie Franco, was also traveling in the same direction on the freeway. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Favela was speeding and weaving through traffic before he rear-ended Franco’s car.

The force of the crash threw Favela, who was not wearing a helmet, from his bike. On arrival, officers declared him deceased. Franco did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash. The freeway was closed for a couple of hours, but it reopened just before 9 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 16, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Texas region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

