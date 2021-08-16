A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Christopher Favela on East Freeway (Harris County, TX)

On early Sunday morning, Christopher Favela lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on the East Freeway.

According to the officials, Favela, was riding his sports motorcycle in the eastbound lanes at around 5:45 a.m. Another driver, identified as Stephanie Franco, was also traveling in the same direction on the freeway. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Favela was speeding and weaving through traffic before he rear-ended Franco’s car.

The force of the crash threw Favela, who was not wearing a helmet, from his bike. On arrival, officers declared him deceased. Franco did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash. The freeway was closed for a couple of hours, but it reopened just before 9 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 16, 2021