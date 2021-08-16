Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save 50% on a Ryobi cordless rotary tool today

By CNET staff
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWireless power tools can be world-changing, and Ryobi has gotten very good at taking so many different kinds of tools and making them work with its lithium-ion battery packs. Everything from hot glue guns to weed eaters run on these batteries now, and that makes it super easy to look for anything with the iconic Ryobi green before considering an alternative. The only downside is sometimes newer tools can be pretty expensive, so when discounts appear it's a good idea to take advantage of them. For example, this rotary tool can be yours for only $20 today, which is pretty great.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryobi#Power Tools#Tool Kit#Cordless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

Keeping the Pressure Up With the Gerchway Portable Air Compressor

A convenient, compact inflator for your tires. A portable tire inflator is handy for keeping your tires pumped up and crucial when one of them starts letting you down. You want a compressor that’s easy to store in your vehicle, easy to use, and pumps up with enough speed that you don’t grow old while waiting for the psi to build.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

The Best Lightweight Vacuums To Buy Right Now

Vacuum cleaners are notoriously cumbersome, loud and heavy, but they don’t have to be. Lightweight vacuum cleaners and stick vacuums can be a great option for making quick work of dust and debris. But you might be wondering if you’d be trading power for convenience. The answer is — probably, yes. That’s why it’s important to find the right lightweight vacuum. The best lightweight vacuums will still be powerful enough to get the job done while cutting down on bulk. But it’s important to consider what you’ll be using the vacuum for. Are you cleaning out that garage that also serves...
ElectronicsFast Company

How Heatworks built this tiny, no-plumbing-needed, countertop dishwasher

When a tiny new dishwasher was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2018, I immediately wanted one for my equally tiny house. The device, called the Tetra, could clean only a couple of place settings at a time, but it took up little space on a countertop, washed the dishes quickly, and didn’t have to be hooked up to plumbing. It also used very little water—far less than I was using to wash dishes by hand in drought-stricken California.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best microwave deals for August 2021: Save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination appliance

You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers. But what you may not know is that there are different types of microwaves: there’s solo, a basic microwave that heats and defrosts; a grill model, which combines normal microwave cooking with a grilling element; and a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.
ElectronicsOutdoor Life

Best Air Compressor: Home Improvement, DIY Tools, Auto

An air compressor will do everything from simple tasks like airing up a flat tire to running high-speed air-powered tools. Beware, though: The selection is nearly mind-boggling, with specialized compressors made in all shapes and sizes for a wide variety of different uses. This guide will help you zero in on the best air compressor for your needs.
ElectronicsThis Old House

Cordless Compact Routers

This article appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. As a rule, cords are a nuisance: They pose trip hazards, force you to hunt for a place to plug them in, and ruin your work if they snag on something. That’s why, among the several routers I own, my compact cordless ones get the most use.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit With Upgraded MultiPro Keyless Chuck $10.50

Amazon has the Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit With Upgraded MultiPro Keyless Chuck for a low $10.50 after Code: "NDYIXPF6" (Exp Soon). This retails for $30 so you save 65% off list price. The universal keyless chuck accepts all size accessories ranging from 1/8'' to 1/32''. 6 levels speed shift ranging...
Electronicsthemanual.com

Save $100 Off a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Right Here

Cleaning is no joke. When it’s time to clean, who wants to mess around with pesky corded vacuums that keep getting tangled up on furniture and more? You could opt for a Roomba robot vacuum to save some time, but you’ll still need something to clean the corners and under spaces your little robot companion can’t reach.
ElectronicsMacworld

Save a bundle on either AirPods or AirPods Pro today

There may be a new model of AirPods coming out in just a few weeks, but we just can’t pass up a great deal on the current model. And today we have two: Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for $190 ($59 off) and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $130 ($69 off), both very close to the lowest price we’ve seen.
ElectronicsPosted by
ARTnews

Unstick Yourself From the Wall With These Cordless Glue Guns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Get gluing! A must-have for all kinds of crafting and DIY projects, a hot glue gun is a great addition to any tool kit. While hot glue guns with cords limit your mobility and can get tangled, a cordless model gives you maximum flexibility as you work. Invented in the late 1940s, the glue gun was developed after Boston native George Schultz watched shoemakers burn themselves while scooping hot glue out of a pot. His first model, a simple and...
Electronicshypebeast.com

Roborock Introduces Latest New and Improved Cordless Vacuum

Roborock has unveiled the second addition to its series of cordless stick vacuums with the H7 model. Retaining much of the same features of its H6 predecessor, the latest version includes several new options to improve the cleaning experience. Designed with household requirements in mind, the H7’s new lightweight ergonomic...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Put a Batch of Powerful Cordless Vacuums on Super Sale, and Prices Start at Just $90

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Another day, another Amazon deal. The site did us all a favor this week and put a ton of cordless vacuums on sale, which means it may finally be time to replace old faithful. (Or at least get it a lightweight companion.) A variety of options are included, from this sleek and powerful Samsung Jet to this newly launched model that's nearly $300 off.
ElectronicsPosted by
thedrive

Daily Deals: Save $170 Today Only on a Compustar Remote Starter System

Cool (or heat) your car before you even get inside! Normally $450, pick it up before midnight for just $280. It's scorchers like these that make us wish we could just slide into an already-cool car and, quite literally, chill. If you've ever dreamed you could start your car remotely and get your A/C cranked up to Max long before you get into it, now's your chance.
Electronicshowtogeek.com

There’s Still Time: Save $200 on 2020 iPad Pro Today

You can get a 2020 iPad Pro for $200 off its normal price from Best Buy today. If you’re in the market for a high-end tablet, this is the one to buy, as it comes with just about every single feature you could ever want. The 12.9-inch model normally sells for $1100, and it’s down to $900.
ElectronicsWWLP 22News

Best portable water heater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As exhilarating as camping can be, most of us like to feel clean. However, it can be hard to endure even a brief shower when the water temperature is lower than normal. A portable water heater will give you a luxury shower experience, no matter where you are.
ElectronicsTechHive

Save serious cash on EufyCam home security systems, today only

You can smarten up your home security for a little less today. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on eufyCam 2 security systems. The sale isn’t huge, with only three deals available, but they’re all offering some serious discounts. The deals end just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy