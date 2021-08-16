Save 50% on a Ryobi cordless rotary tool today

Wireless power tools can be world-changing, and Ryobi has gotten very good at taking so many different kinds of tools and making them work with its lithium-ion battery packs. Everything from hot glue guns to weed eaters run on these batteries now, and that makes it super easy to look for anything with the iconic Ryobi green before considering an alternative. The only downside is sometimes newer tools can be pretty expensive, so when discounts appear it's a good idea to take advantage of them. For example, this rotary tool can be yours for only $20 today, which is pretty great.