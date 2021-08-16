Cancel
Fast and Furious Star Ludacris Partners With Jif for New Campaign

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year saw Jif attempting to settle the debate about how to pronounce GIF, an argument everyone had passionate perspectives about, with one of their major campaigns this year seeing them partner with Fast and Furious star and hip hop icon Ludacris. While the rapper's career spans decades, one more recent trend in the music genre is a rapping style that some listeners equate to the sound of someone with a mouthful of peanut butter. In the above commercial, you can see the effects of Ludacris fulfilling his desire for Jif and the unintended and impressive results of that craving.

