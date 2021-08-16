Fast and Furious Star Ludacris Partners With Jif for New Campaign

Ludacris is a man of many talents and in his latest business move, he's rapping with a mouthful of Jif peanut butter. On Monday (Aug. 16), news was revealed of Luda's commercial with the peanut butter brand, which also features Gunna. In the minute-and-a-half long clip, the rapper-actor is in the booth at a recording studio and is struggling to cement the flow on the verse he's rapping. After about 200 attempts at getting the tempo of his lyrics right, he then turns to his jug of Jif peanut butter that affords him some mystical powers—so to speak—and his delivery becomes smoother than the peanut spread he had just devoured.