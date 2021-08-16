Trey Lance Shows Off The Good and Bad In Preseason Debut

Lance completed five of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-16 preseason loss to the Chiefs. He was also sacked four times for a loss of 31 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo started for the 49ers and completed all three of his passes for 26 yards, but Lance took the field on the second series and played into the third quarter. The No. 3 overall pick went three-and-out on his first drive of the game, taking a sack and tossing an incompletion in the process. He flashed his potential on the next possession by faking a handoff, rolling out to the left and connecting on a deep pass down the right sideline to Trent Sherfield, who took it to the house for an 80-yard score. Lance only completed one other pass that gained more than 10 yards, and his 35.7 completion percentage and four sacks are an eyesore. However, he was expected to be a bit raw. After all, Lance played just one college game last year, and he turned 21 years old in May. We expect him to get involved as a runner at some point, too, as he ran for 1,100 yards over 16 games as a sophomore at North Dakota State. Lance has two more preseason games to get comfortable at the NFL level and make his case for the starting job.