Barcelona president Laporta blames Bartomeu for club’s ‘worrying’ €1.35bn debt

Former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud has unimpressed by the manner of Lionel Messi's departure for PSG. Rousaud has written an open letter regarding Messi's exit. He declared: “Messi's tears showed he did not want to go, the absence of his father Jorge, shows that something is not being explained and the lack of a hug with president (Joan) Laporta a pure reflection of falling out of love. The greatest player in over a century is leaving us in the middle of August, with Barcelona half empty and the fans sad and shocked.