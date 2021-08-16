Barcelona president Laporta blames Bartomeu for club’s ‘worrying’ €1.35bn debt
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on the club’s “very worrying” financial situation, revealing the La Liga giants are €1.35bn in debt. Laporta blamed his predecessor Josep Bartomeu for a “terrible inheritance” which he says sees club salaries representing 103% of income at the Camp Nou. He blamed the club’s “dramatic” situation on Lionel Messi’s departure and accused Bartomeu of countless “lies”, insisting that he and his board of directors must be held accountable.www.theguardian.com
