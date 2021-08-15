Cancel
Stocks

3 reasons why Gitcoin (GTC) price has rallied 100% in a month

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

A push to decentralize the grant distribution process, new DAO governance features and a growing ecosystem all back GTC’s 100% rally over the past month. As the blockchain industry expands and becomes more of a fixture in everyday life, the idea of ‘one chain to rule them all’ and the general ideology of blockchain maximalism is beginning to fall to the wayside and the focus on interoperability and cross-chain collaboration is coming to the forefront.

